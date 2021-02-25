Shruti Haasan Holds An AMA Session On Instagram, Rolls Her Eyes When Asked About Marriage

Shruti Haasan is quite active on social media and keeps her fans entertained with her fun Instagram posts and stories. The Ramaiya Vastavaiya actor recently held an 'Ask Me Anything' session on Instagram and answered a plethora of questions by her fans. Haasan had a hilarious response to one fan question, which was related to when she would tie the knot.

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Shruti Haasan Shares Photo From When She Was 22 Years Old

Shruti Haasan's marriage question from a fan

Srimanthudu actor Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram handle and held an AMA session, wherein her followers and fans quizzed her about different things ranging from her hair care secrets to asking her about the age when she got her navel pierced. Shruti answered quite a few of these questions with different Instagram filters each time. The most hilarious response from the South Indian star came when a fan sent her a query about when she would tie the knot. Haasan dealt with the question in a hilarious way and rolled her eyes hard in her Instagram story. She even said that she can't roll her eyes more as they hurt.

Also Read | Shruti Haasan Shares Selfie With Her "fav Boys" From Netflix's 'Pitta Kathalu' Promotions

Shruti Haasan's Instagram AMA session was informative as well as hilarious. The actor was asked about her preference regarding rice or roti too, to which she said that it is always rice and that without it, her life feels empty. As far as her hair routine was concerned, Haasan informed her fans that she used just coconut oil for her long hair. When asked about her favorite place in the world, she stated that she is on it right now, which was her couch.

Also Read | Shruti Haasan Shares Teaser Of Her Segment 'X-Life' From Netflix's 'Pitta Kathalu'

Shruti Haasan's Pitta Kathalu

Pitta Kathalu, Netflix’s first Telugu anthology, released on February 19, 2021, and is Haasan's latest release. The four stories in the anthology have been directed by Nag Ashwin, B.V. Nandini Reddy, Tharun Bhascker, and Sankalp Reddy. Fans have appreciated the execution of the movie and also hailed the performances in the film to be the most outstanding. Saanve Megghana, Eesha Rebba, Lakshmi Manchu, Shruti Haasan, and Amala Paul play the women in the stories who are incredibly nuanced and complex. The first Pitta Kathalu story has Lakshmi Manchu, Saanve Megghana in its lead. Meera sees actors Amala Paul, Ashwin Kakamanu, and Jagapati Babu. In the story of the film X-Life, actor Shruti Haasan is seen alongside Sanjith. The final story in the anthology has Eesha Rebba and Satya Dev as its stars.

Also Read | Shruti Haasan Strikes Unusual Pose On Instagram; Fans Respond With Amused Comments

Image Credits: Shruti Haasan Official Instagram Account

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.