Shruti Haasan Opens Up About Anxiety Amid Lockdown; Says, 'let's Try And Help Each Other'

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, people are often struggling through anxiety and restlessness. While several celebrities are taking initiatives to talk about mental health, actor Shruti Haasan asked her followers to share their feelings. She also passed on a 'giant hug' for all her fans.

Shruti Haasan shares feelings of anxiety with fans

Shruti Haasan recently took to her Instagram handle to share her feelings with her 16.1 million followers. The actor penned a note in her latest post's caption and wrote about the tough times people are going through amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She shared that she does several creative things to lift her spirit and thanked her lockdown buddies, including her cat Kiara and her rumoured boyfriend, Santanu Hazarika, for being with her. Shruti wrote she felt like being unproductive for the say and stopping to acknowledge her anxiety. She also said she prays for the people who suffering and meditate to lift her spirits.

At last, the actor asked her followers to share their thoughts and feelings. She also wrote 'let’s try and help each other' and asked her followers if they wanted her to share or talk about something. She then sent out a giant hug for all of her followers.

Shruti Haasan's photos and note caught the attention of her fans, who then came forward to share their views. Along with her fans, actor Vishnupriya Bhimeneni also commented on Shruti Haasan's latest post. She wrote 'Giant hug to you tooo' and added several red heart and heart-eyed emojis in the comment. While several fans of the actor came out with different suggestions, many others sent her a hug back through the comments.

Shruti Haasan asks fans to get the COVID-19 vaccine from May 1

As the Indian government announced the commencement of the COVID-19 vaccination for people above 18 years of age, Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram stories to ask her fans to get the vaccination from May 1, 2021. She used the alien face filter to convey her message. In the story, Shruti wrote 'From annoying aunty' with a GIF with 'PSA' written on it.

Promo Image Source: Shruti Haasan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.