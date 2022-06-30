Shruti Haasan Opens Up About Her 'worst' Hormonal Issues In Latest Post; 'My Body Isn’t..'

Shruti Haasan recently opened up about her battle against PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome) and endometriosis via social media. The Salaar actor dropped a video of her working out as she spoke about dealing with the challenges in a positive way. Shruti iterated that she doesn't look at it as a 'fight' but rather a 'natural movement' her body goes through.

Shruti Haasan opens up about her 'worst' hormonal issues in latest post

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shruti shared a fitness video where she can be seen sweating it out in the gym. In the caption, she mentioned, "Work out with me. I’ve been Facing some of the worst hormonal issues with my PCOS and endometriosis - women know it’s a tough fight with the imbalance and bloating and metabolic challenges - but instead of looking at it as a fight I choose to accept it as a natural movement that my body goes through to do it’s best and I say Thankyou by eating right sleeping well and enjoying my work out."

The note continued, "my body isn’t perfect right now but m heart is. keep fit keep happy and let those happy hormones flow !!! I know it sounds a tad preachy but it’s been such a journey to accept these challenges and not let them define me .. so ….! I’m so happy to share this with all of you." Take a look.

Fans lauded her for braving the challenges and dropped comments like, "Hard work is Never Failure, Mam. Keep it up, Continuously," "Impressive attitude," among other things.

On the work front, she was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video web series Bestseller, which also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Arjan Bajwa, and Gauahar Khan in pivotal roles. Shruti will now be seen in Waltair Veerayya as well as Prabhas starrer Salaar.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SHRUTIHAASAN)