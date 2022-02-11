Shruti Haasan Pens Appreciation Note For Bf Santanu: 'I Find New Reasons To Love You'

Shruti Haasan has always been vocal about her relationship with beau Santanu Hazarika, with her social media posts and stories often giving glimpses into their relationship. The actor has recently penned a heartfelt note for Santanu as she showcased some amazing clicks from beau's exhibition.

With this, the actor also dropped some beautiful monochrome clicks from the evening. The first picture featured Santanu and Shruti posing for a selfie, while the second include the members who made the event possible. Taking to her Instagram handle, Shruti Haasan wrote, "Phew! That was 💎 I’m so very proud of @santanu_hazarika_art what beautiful work that everyone got to see and love today !" Saying that she finds new reasons to love everyday, Haasan wrote, "Everyday I find new reasons to love and respect you … thankyou for having me be a part of your special evening my love ! Thankyou to the AMAZING musicians I got to play with today my heart is so full."

Shruti Haasan pens an emotional note for beau Santanu Hazarika

Thanking all the members, she wrote, "!! @karankanchanmusic and @karanparikh27 you guys are my 💜and you know it - talent Machines @mc_altaf_ it was so awesome collaborating with you for the first time I had the absolute best time ever !!!and Thankyou @drowkavi for our sound and Thankyou to @aksharaa.haasan papa for being there for us and being the greatest cheerleader we could have ever asked for what a night BLCK at art and soul gallery in Worli —- check it out !!!! The exhibit is on till the 28th of February."

'I love you': wrote Akshara Haasan

The post witnessed some heartfelt comments from the actor's close ones. Shruti's sister Akshara Haasan commented, "What an amazing night guys. All of you nailed it and enriched our hearts with your talent and soulful art. Super DUPER proud of you guys. Keep rising guys, there ain't no limit to what you guys can and will achieve. Love you guys." One comment that caught everybody's attention is Santanu's as he wrote, "I love you my chikupuneee." Shruti, on the work front, will be next seen in Kollywood in 'Laabam' along with Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.

Image: Instagram/@shrutzhaasan