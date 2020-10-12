Shruti Haasan Pours In Birthday Wishes For Sister Akshara Haasan With Adorable Picture

Actor Shruti Haasan recently took to Instagram to wish her sister Akshara Haasan. The actor posted an adorable picture of the two where she is seen hugging her sister. Shruti added a 'Happy Birthday' sticker to wish her sister. The uncanny resemblance between Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan can be spotted in the picture. The actor is seen wearing a black dress while her sister Akshara kept it casual opting for a yellow graphic t-shirt and distressed jeans.

About Akshara Haasan

Actor Akshara Haasan predominantly works in Tamil and Hindi films. She is the daughter of actor Kamal Haasan and Sarika Thakur. Akshara Haasan is the younger sister of actor Shruti Haasan. She made her film debut with the comedy-drama Shamitabh (2015) and later appeared in Kadaram Kondan (2017).

Shruti Haasan clarifies her stand on Gabbar Singh

Earlier, Shruti Haasan posted a bunch of tweets clarifying one of her quotes that was “misinterpreted” by certain Telugu publications from one of her old interviews. The actor wrote that the need to clarify her stand in the interview arrived when there were stories revolving around her quote which were completely "untrue" and baseless. In the first tweet, Shruti Haasan mentioned that her quotes from a national interview were misinterpreted and she was upset with the kind of treatment that was given to her quote and intention in the interviews.

According to Shruti, some things that are said and posted are completely untrue. Shruti Haasan further shut down all the interpretations and rumours as she wrote that she is extremely proud of being a part of films like Race Gurram, Gabbar Singh, which is directed by Pawan Kalyan Garu. The actor also called it a “life-changing” moment to work with Garu.

Certain Telugu publications have misinterpreted a quote from a national interview I gave and are writing articles that are untrue. Just to clarify I am extremely proud of having been a part of films like race gurram and Gabbar Singh- GS with Pawan Kalyan Garu was life changing !! — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) October 6, 2020

In the second tweet, Shruti Haasan justified her quote in the old interview that it was regarding the Hindi films that she has done and the normal perception of people regarding North Indian vs South Indian films which according to her was never liked and supported by her. Shruti also confessed that being a part of the Telugu film industry is something very close to her heart and soul. Shruti Haasan ended her note saying “hope that clears things up for everyone.”

Cont..being a part of Telugu and South Indian film industry is a part of my heart, truly.that interview was given in context to the Hindi films I did and perception of north VS south in Indian films which in itself ive never liked - hope that clears things up for the everyone ðŸ™ðŸ½ — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) October 6, 2020

