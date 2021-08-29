Shruti Haasan Recalls Modelling Days By Posting Her '17 Year Old Self' Photo; See Pic

Shruti Haasan posted a throwback picture on her Instagram account on Sunday and took a trip down memory lane. She posted a collection from her first ever modelling gig. The actor is known for her roles in Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Race Gurramm, Luck and many more.

Shruti Haasan’s shares throwback pictures

The actor took to Instagram and shared several pictures from her initial days as a model. Each picture sees Haasan in a new avatar and she mentioned in the caption that the pictures were taken when she was only 17. She wrote in her caption, “🤯 when I found these - my first ever modelling gig at 17 ! I look a bit 💩 and a bit ⭐️ but that’s like life isn’t it 😅 I’ve always loved working and growing , even sideways 😉 #memories #flashback”

Have a look at pictures from Shruti Haasan’s first modelling gig

The actor will soon be seen in the upcoming film Laabam. The film will also star Vijay Sethupathi alongside Haasan. The film will make its theatrical release on September 9 this year. Laabam was initially slated to release in 2020 but got postponed owing to the pandemic situation all over the country. The film will follow Sethupathi, who will take on the role of a social activist fighting for the rights of farmers. Haasan on the other hand will play the role of a journalist in the film. Laabam will be helmed by SP Jananathan.

2021 began with a bang for Shruti Haasan, with the release of Krack. The film also starred Ravi Teja, Samuthirakani and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar alongside Haasan. The actor also made her digital debut in Pitta Kathalu, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

The anthology was helmed by Nag Ashwin, B. V. Nandini Reddy, Tharun Bhascker and Sankalp Reddy. Some Of the star-studded cast members included Amala Paul, Ashwin Kakumanu, Jagapati Babu, Lakshmi Manchu, Eesha Rebba, Ashima Narwal and others. Haasan also starred in Vakeel Saab, which was a remake of the Bollywood film Pink. Apart from Haasan, the film also starred Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj.

Picture Credits:Shruti Haasan-Instagram