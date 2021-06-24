Shruti Haasan Resumes Fitness Routine, Shares A Special Workout Secret; Read

Actor Shruti Haasan took to Instagram to share a few selfies and announce that she is excited to be back to her routine training. As the lockdown in the country is slowly easing up in many parts, people are now getting back to their regular routine. Shruti even attached a message with the post and even made a little confession about her fitness regime.

Shruti Haasan reveals her workout secret with fresh-faced selfies

Shruti Haasan took to Instagram to share a set of selfies and talked about how good she feels being back at her routine training. Shruti even revealed that she is obsessed with fight training, cardio and dancing to 90s music for hours as a part of her workout routine. In the caption, she wrote, “Back to training hard!!! Loving that burn and glow knowing I’m strengthening my body and my mind - only the toughest steel for the getting into a double workout today cause like many people this lockdown I took it a little easier than I should have but what counts is getting back on the routine and not punishing yourself mentally but pushing yourself further and rewarding yourself with a new mindset #letsgo tell me what workouts you love ?? I’m obsessed with fight training and mixing it up with good old-fashioned cardio and most secretly I dance to 90s music for HOURS.” Take a look at her post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Shruti’s post. Several users expressed their love with emojis while one of the users even pointed out that they are loving the glow of Shruti’s face and smile after the training. Check out some of the comments below.



Shruti Haasan’s social media presence

Shruti Haasan is quite active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her daily life. Recently, she shared a photo with her pet cat Clara. In the caption, she wrote, “The look of love - people misunderstand cats but they truly are the most loving and adorable it’s just that they’ve got their very own signature way of showing it Clara is our whole world at home.” Have a look at her post below.

