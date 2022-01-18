Shruti Haasan Reveals Her Favourite Band, Anime & More In AMA Session On Social Media; See

Bollywood actor Shruti Haasan never leaves a chance to follow a trend on social media. Proving the same, the actor is once again dominating the AMA (Ask me Anything) trend on Twitter. On Tuesday, Shruti invited fans to ask her anything and fans couldn't resist the opportunity to ask her about her personal as well as professional life.

A fan asked the actor about her favourite band, in response to which she dropped pictures of the band The Beatles. The Beatles is an English rock band formed in Liverpool in 1960. With a line-up comprising John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, they are regarded as the most influential band of all time. Another fan asked about her favourite cartoon, to which Shruti replied, "Jem and the Holograms", saying that it is outrageous.

Shruti treats fans with the AMA session

Another fan asked Shruti, "Guitar or piano, which is your favourite?" Replying to it, the actor said, "I love the sound of heavy guitars, but I don't play it, so I will have to pick the piano. I love the piano, the way it sounds, the way it feels." The actor also opened up about her favourite book, which is 'Old Man And The Sea'. A fan asked about Shruti's favourite person after which Shruti panned the camera towards her beau Shantanu.

The actor often shares glimpses of her day-to-day routine and activities with fans and followers. Recently, she shared a video from her Kitchen session with sister Akshara Haasan. She captioned it as, "Haasan kitchen 💕 today we made pavlova at 🏠 and it was 😍🤤my fav thing to do with my sister is 👩‍🍳 👩‍🍳 while we dance to 🎶 🎵 and crack 💨 jokes 😁." She further added, "I wish we could share this with you .. whichever one you prefer 😆 !!" Shruti said, "This would not have happened without @aksharaa.haasan being the most patient person on 🌎 when it comes to baking."

Shruti Haasan on the work front

Shruti will next be seen in an upcoming Indian action thriller film, Salaar, written and directed by Prashanth Neel. The film stars Prabhas and Shruti in the lead roles and has been shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu languages. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, Salaar will also be dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil languages.

Image: Instagram/@shrutzhaasan