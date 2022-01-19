Shruti Haasan Reveals How She Met Beau Santanu Hazarika In Recent Q&A Session; Read

Shruti Haasan has been vocal about her relationship with beau Santanu Hazarika, with her social media posts and stories often giving glimpses into their relationship. The actor recently spilt beans about when the duo began dating in a Q&A session with her fans. Although the duo has been dating for a while now, The 35-year-old actor opened up about their relationship only last year and has since shared glimpses of them together on various occasions.

Shruti Haasan spills beans on her relationship with Santanu Hazarika

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, January 18, the Ramaiya Vastavaiya actor responded to a fan's question about when she started dating Santanu and quipped," I knew about Santanu Hazarika in 2018, but we got together at the beginning of 2020.” She also answered questions pertaining to her favourite sport, favourite band, favourite colour as well as favourite cartoon among other things. The actor had also revealed that she was the first one to say I love you in their relationship.

Earlier this month, Shruti took a 'couple challenge' with Santanu, giving other interesting insights into their relationship. The clip began with a question, "Who was interested first?", she then quickly pointed out a finger at Santanu, followed by the next question, which stated, "Who is more protective?". To this, the duo pointed towards each other. She captioned the video "Sleepy faces". Take a look.

The actor is known to share a close-knit bond with her sister Akshara Haasan and treated fans with the duo's kitchen tales recently as they prepared pavlova. Along with a video montage of the whole process, she wrote, "Haasan kitchen today we made pavlova at and it was my fav thing to do with my sister is while we dance to and crack jokes wish we could share this with you .. whichever one you prefer !!" She further added, "This would not have happened without @aksharaa.haasan being the most patient person when it comes to baking .. mine would have turned out like stay safe everyone and take the time to cook and eat a lovely meal with those you love... it’s a beautiful thing. (sic)".

