Shruti Haasan Says 'back To Work' After Recovering From COVID-19; See Pic

On February 27, actor Shruti Haasan took to social media to confirm that she had tested positive for the contagious COVID-19 virus. Now, the Best Seller star, after completely recovering from the virus, has resumed work. On Monday, March 7, Shruti Haasan took to social media to share the update via her Instagram stories.

In a selfie shared by her, Shruti Haasan can be seen relaxing in her snazzy car as she travels to fulfil her professional commitments. Following the COVID-19 norms, Haasan donned a face mask to strike a pose for the picture. While sharing it online, the actor used a quirky 'Back to Work' gif to inform fans that she's kick-started working in full swing.

Take a look at the picture below:

This comes just days after Shruti shared her health update revealing she is 'happy and grateful' to feel 'A okay'. The actor wrote, "Happy and grateful while I heal!! I’m a few cups of medicinal tea away from being A ok … I hope! This covid fatigue is properly real vitamins, water good thoughts and a dose of being that will get you through anything it seems. (sic)"

Continuing her post, she added, "Checking in to say Thankyou for all your love and I’m sending you mine my friends have been beyond wonderful showing me that we truly choose friends as family so much yummy khaana (food) and love and pampering. Ps - I didn’t realise my hair is so frizzy. Also what should I expect post covid? Dos and don’ts?? Lemme know xo (sic)".

Check out her post below:

Shruti Haasan on the work front

On the professional front, Shruti Haasan recently created headlines for her stint as Meethu Mathur in the web show Best Seller. Apart from Shruti Haasan, the series also starred Mithun Chakraborty, Gauahar Khan, Arjun Bajwa and Sonalee Kulkarni in pivotal roles.

The plot of the series traces the life of a novelist who is facing writer's block. He meets a budding writer and decides to use her story as his next out of desperation. However, he is unaware of the danger that lurks around that can harm him and his close ones. Shruti Haasan will next feature alongside Prabhas in Prashanth Neel directed action-thriller Salaar. She also has Gopichand Malineni's untitled next in the pipeline.

(Image: @shrutzhaasan/@the_pixel_farmer/Instagram)