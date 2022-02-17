After stunning audiences with her acting prowess on the big screen, Shruti Haasan is all set to dive into the OTT space with her new show Bestseller. Billed as an 'edge of a seat' thriller, the Amazon Prime show also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey, and Sonalee Kulkarni, in prominent roles. Ahead of the show's release, Shruti spoke about dealing with criticism from her father Kamal Haasan, and their conversations surrounding 'filmmaking, technology, and storytelling'.

When it comes to critiquing her films, Shruti mentions that her father gives his feedback 'very astutely' and not in a harsh way considering he himself is a 'sensitive artiste'. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the Salaar actor iterated that she's 'never scared' to know her father's take on her work as he's never going to be that hard on her.

Shruti Haasan says dad Kamal Haasan is 'very astute' in critiquing her work

Talking about the same, Shruti added, "He'll say it very factually and practically. I love constructive criticism because an opinion with no backbone is something none of us should be interested in." Mentioning that Kamal Haasan is the 'king of constructive criticism', Shruti said she has taken a lot of his advice on board.

Shruti also quipped how she'd rather discuss his father's work with him as she gets to learn a lot from it. Their conversations are driven more towards the 'art side' of cinema and not so much about the commercial aspect of it. "We talk about filmmaking, technology, and storytelling but never about the business. We are very bad at it, at best," she added.

More on Shruti Haasan's work front

Shruti will be seen in the upcoming series Bestseller, which is set to stream from February 18 via Amazon Prime Video. It has been produced by Siddharth Malhotra’s Alchemy Production LLP and directed by Mukul Abhyankar. She will also be seen alongside superstar Prabhas in the actioner Salaar. Written and directed by KGF helmer Prashanth Neel, the movie is being simultaneously shot in Telugu and Kannada and will be dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil. Vijay Kirangadur is bankrolling the movie under the banner Hombale Films.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SHRUTZHAASAN)