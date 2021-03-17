Shruti Haasan Says 'Salaar' "very Much In His Space Of Action" On Working With Prabhas

Shruti Haasan has been part of some of the most interesting projects this year, including her work with Salaar, Vakeel Saab and Laabam. The actor has been enjoying the success of her latest film Krack as well and spoke exclusively to Pinkvilla, discussing her further plans. During the interview, the actor mentioned her experience of shooting with Prabhas for Salaar. She also went on to remark how she got to know about her involvement in the project and her experience of shooting with the team of Salaar in general.

Shruti Haasan says Salaar is "very much in his space of action"

Upon being asked about her experience of shooting for Salaar, Shruti Haasan said that the director of KGF, Prashanth Neel, has directed the project and therefore it is a power-packed one. She added that she was really excited when she heard about the film being made. She then revealed that everything happened very quickly and she soon became a part of the film. She remembered the time when she was in between shoots when Prashanth told her the story of the film. The actor seemed to have liked it very much and thus got on board with the film. She then added that she was very excited as she also got the opportunity to work with Prabhas in this film.

The actor continued to say that the movie is very much in his space of action, drama and emotion. Thus, Shruti Haasan remarked that she had a fun time shooting for the film Salaar. Further on, she spoke about her previous film Krack and expressed her amusement upon finding out that it became a hit. The actor said that she had just finished shooting for Krack when she soon moved on to shooting a guest star role for her cousin's Amazon series. Shruti spoke about shooting for the series Putham Padhu Kaalai in Tamil. She said that while shooting for the series, the film released and did very well with the audience. She called it an amazing experience, according to the news portal mentioned above. The actor also spoke about her work in general with several films lined up for her. Shruti Haasan said that she is really looking forward to moving ahead in a productive way when it comes to her work. She further explained that she wished to explore a few things when it comes to her work in acting and music in general.