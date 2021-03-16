Shruti Haasan Says She Did Not Get A Memo On 'graceful Running', Here's Why

Actor Shruti Haasan is quite active on social media and often shares pictures with the quirkiest captions. She recently took to her Instagram story to share a photo of her clicked in 2019. She is seen running in the picture in the most hilarious possible way.

Shruti Haasan shares a picture of her running

In the photo shared by Shruti, she is seen running on the beach with her arms in the air. She is wearing a black top with golds work on it and her hair is left open. She is wearing several bracelets on her wrist as well. She captioned her post using, "Clearly, I did not get the memo on graceful running". She also used the hashtag #nailedit in her story.

Image courtesy- @Shrutzhaasan Instagram

A sneak-peek into Shruti Haasan's Instagram

Shruti Haasan's Instagram is full of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. She often shares updates of her upcoming projects on social media to let her fans know of her upcoming ventures. Recently, she shared a selfie of hers. She is seen wearing a red dress and wrapped a scarf around her neck. Her hair is left open and she is intently looking into the camera. In the caption of the post, Haasan hinted that she has started working on her next movie. She did not mention any details about it but simply wrote, "Another woman and another story. you’ll meet her soon".

On the work front:

Shruti was last seen in the Netflix anthology film Pitta Kathalu. Ther movie consisted of four short films each directed by Nag Ashwin, B. V. Nandini Reddy, Tharun Bhascker, and Sankalp Reddy. The cast of this film also included Amala Paul, Ashwin Kakumanu, Eesha Rebba, Jagapati Babu, Lakshmi Manchu, Ashima Narwal, Saanve Megghana and Sanjith Hegde among others. Shruti starred in the film titled xLife directed by Nag Ashwin. She is currently also filming for Vakeel Saab which is the Telugu remake of the blockbuster Hindi film Pink. Its stars Pawan Kalyan, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj. She also has her hands full with the filming of her upcoming action thriller movie Salaar which is Prashanth Neel directorial and also stars Prabhas in the lead role.

