Shruti Haasan Says She Got Nose Job To Look How She Desired; 'I Don’t Feel Need To Jusify'

Shruti Haasan has been very vocal about her journey in the film industry. The actor recently opened up about the medical procedures she underwent to look how she desired. Stating that she had undergone a nose job and fillers, the actor stated that she doesn't "feel the need to justify why I want to look a certain way for myself" as it is her face and body.

In a conversation with Hauterrfly, Haasan said that it was obvious that she got her nose fixed as she did her first film with her 'old nose.

"I did get my nose fixed and it was very obvious I got my nose fixed. My nose was broken and quite different from before and I did my first film with my old nose. And people are like she’s just using the deviated septum excuse. No, I did have a deviated septum, it hurt. But if I could make it prettier, it’s my face, why wouldn’t I? It was that simple, she said.

The 36-year-old asserted that she is not promoting cosmetic surgery, 'but if someone chooses to do it, it is up to them'. "I don’t feel the need to justify why I want to look a certain way for myself. They said, ‘Did you get fillers?’ Yeah. I did. ‘And tomorrow, would you get a facelift?’ Maybe, maybe not. who knows? It’s my body and those who want to do whatever they want to or don’t want to, I don’t condone it," she said.

'Let me do what I am doing': Shruti Haasan on cosmetic surgeries

She continued that she doesn't want people to say that Shruti has asked everyone to get fillers, adding, "No. If you want to do it, do it. If you don’t want to, then don’t. Let me do what I am doing." She even stated that at one point, people would tell her that she doesn't 'look like a heroine'. "Shruti has a foreigner’s face. She’s very talented but she doesn’t look Indian enough I have only been cast as a village girl in the majority of my films. It’s been very confusing to me," she added.

Shruti Haasan is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Salaar, co-starring Prabhas. On the other hand, she also has Chiru 154 with Chiranjeevi and NBK 107 with Nandamuri Balakrishna in her kitty.

Image: Instagram/@shrutzhaasan