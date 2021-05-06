Shruti Haasan Shares A Loved-up Picture With Boyfriend; Calls Him Her "lockdown Buddy"

Shruti Haasan is one of the active film personalities on social media who frequently shares her pictures with her fans to keep them updated on what she is up to. While she generally keeps her personal life out of the limelight, she has recently shared a picture with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika from her home. Posting one of the rare pictures of the two, Shruti talked about how he is keeping her company amid the ongoing lockdown and expressed gratitude for having him by her side during these times.

Shruti Haasan shares picture with her “lockdown buddy”

There has been a massive surge in the COVID-19 active cases since the last few weeks, which has prompted many states to impose a lockdown to stop the spread. Shruti Haasan has shared a picture with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika, which shows the couple striking a pose close to each other for the camera. The actor wrote in the IG story that he is the “best lockdown buddy”, and that she is “so thankful” to have him for company. The couple had begun dating each other quite some time ago and have been going strong ever since.

IMAGE: SHRUTI HAASAN'S INSTAGRAM

During these times of lockdown, Shruti Haasan has also joined other film celebrities who have been spreading awareness messages in the wake of the pandemic and raising SOS calls for people in need. A few days ago, she had shared a post that had a helpline number to help a child who may have lost both of his/her parents due to COVID. She penned a long note about the initiative in the post and concluded her message by writing, “in a time of chaos and confusion we must take the effort to protect these little angels”.

Shruti Haasan has starred in a number of films across various Indian languages in the last few years. She made her debut in Bollywood in 2009 with the film Luck and eventually went on to star in many other popular films. Some of her well-known films include Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji, Gabbar Is Back, Srimanthudu, Welcome Back and many more. She will be next seen in the upcoming film Salaar.

IMAGE: SHRUTI HAASAN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.