Shruti Haasan Shares BTS Pics From 'Bestseller' Sets; Says She Had 'best Time' On The Show

Shruti Haasan's recently released web show Bestseller has been receiving overwhelming love and adulation from fans, thanks to the stellar performances of the ensemble cast and plotline. The Amazon Prime Video series showcases Shruti as an aspiring writer, while actors like Mithun Chakraborty, Arjan Bajwa, Gauhar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey, and Sonalee Kulkarni also appear in pivotal roles.

Shruti shared a special post via social media as she reminisced her journey on the show, thanking the entire team for all the memories and 'best time'. She shared unseen pictures and videos from the sets, perfectly encapsulating the frolicking times the Salaar actor had on the show. The show's producer Siddharth Malhotra also reacted to her post and called her the 'soul of the show'.

Shruti Haasan shares BTS pictures and videos from Bestseller sets

Taking to her Instagram handle, Haasan shared a trail of pictures and videos, starting with a group picture of the cast members, the scenic locations where the team shot and ending with Shruti's goofy moments between takes. In the caption, she wrote, "Thank you for all the love on Bestseller, memories with the team! A big Thankyou to @siddharthpmalhotra for giving me the opportunity to play Meetu. I had the best time playing her and exploring a new story! Watch our show on @primevideoin if you haven’t caught it yet!" Take a look.

Responding to her sweet gesture, the show's producer Siddharth Malhotra took to the comments section and thanked her for essaying the role of Meetu and adding life to the character. He wrote, "Thank u so so much Shruti for playing Meetu and adding life to the character and becoming the soul of the show ! Am so so happy with the love people are giving us and you too and look forward to creating many more memories together and telling many many more stories."

Bestseller is the web adaptation of Indian author Ravi Subramanian’s novel of the same name. The series has been directed by Mukul Abhyankar, and Althea Kaushal, Anvita Dutt have penned the script. The Amazon Original series premiered on the streaming platform on February 18, 2022.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/@SHRUTZHAASAN