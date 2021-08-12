Shruti Haasan Shares Endearing Pic With Kamal Haasan; Calls Him 'favourite Human'

Actor Shruti Haasan took to Instagram on Thursday to share a few pictures of her and her dad, Kamal Haasan. She called her father her ‘favourite human’ as she accompanied the pictures with the caption, ‘He's not just my dad, he's my favorite human.’ The two appear to have clicked the pictures on a terrace, as they smile to their heart’s content.

It did not take time for the pictures of the duo to become fan-favourites. Within seconds, fans and friends headed to the comment section and posted heart emoticons for both. Siddharth Malhotra, producer of Zee5’s all-new Dial 100 also took to the comment section and wrote, ‘the best always.’ Prateik Babbar, Satyajeet Dubey, and McKenzie Westmore were among others to comment on the endearing pictures of the father-daughter duo.

On Father’s Day this June, Shruti Haasan took to her social media account to wish Kamal Hassan. She uploaded a goofy picture and wrote a sweet note song with the picture. She described Kamal Hassan as the man she can learn from and the one who can make her laugh. She wrote, ‘You are blessed if the person who you learn from the most and the person who makes you laugh the most also happens to be your parent :) happy Father’s Day @ikamalhaasan Thankyou for being My daddy dearest.💖’

Though Shruti Haasan is known for her acting talent, she is also an acclaimed singer. She began her career in music by lending her voice to the track of Potri Paadadi Penne. She sang the track for her father’s film titled, Thevar Magan. She took on this project only at the young age of six and has been part of the entertainment industry ever since. It is after this that she sang a plethora of other songs for her father’s films. She crooned Chupadi Chupadi Chaachi for Chachi 420, Unnaipol Oruvan and Vaanam Ellai for Unnaipol Oruvan and the famous Ram Ram Hey Ram for Hey Ram. As an actor, Shruti Haasan has also taken on roles in films including Anaganaga O Dheerudu, Aagadu, Balupu, Luck, and Katamarayudu.

Picture Credits: Shruti Haasan-Instagram

