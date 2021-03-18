Shruti Haasan Shares 'freaky' Fan-made Video Featuring Her Childhood Pictures; Watch

Actor Shruti Haasan took to Instagram to share a fan-made video where her childhood picture was altered and animated into a small clip. The fan-made video was shared on her stories but has since been deleted by the actor. She had earlier wrote alongside the video, "This is so freaky, but I love it!!!". Take a look at the video as well as the now-deleted Instagram story below.

The latest track from Shruti Haasan's Vakeel Sahab released

The latest track Kanti Papa from Pawan Kalyan's much-awaited Telugu film Vakeel Saabâ€‹ was released on Wednesday. This is the third song of the film which has been sung by Armaan Malik, Deepu and composed by S.Thaman, written by Ramjogayya Sastry. Kanti Papa features some romantic moments between Shruti Haasan and Pawan Kalyan, as well as some BTS moments from the sets of Vakeel Sahab. Take a look at the music video here.

Vakeel Saab stars Pawan Kalyan in the lead role and is directed by Venu Sriram and produced by Boney Kapoor, Dil Raju and Sirish. The film is scheduled to release on April 9. The teaser trailer for the film was recently released. Pawan will be seen playing the lawyer in the film. The Telugu remake of the 2016 Hindi film Pink also stars Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya Nagalla. Shruti Haasan will play the role of Pawan Kalyan's character's wife in the film. Take a look at the teaser here.

Shruti Haasan film updates

Apart from Vakeel Saab, Shruti is also set to star alongside actor Prabhas in the upcoming Prashant Neel directorial, the action thriller Salaar. She last appeared in Ravi Teja's Krack which released in January 2021 and turned out to be a box office success.

Shruti also starred alongside Vidyut Jammwal in the Mahesh Manjrekar action film The Power which released on Zee5 on January 14, 2021. She recently featured in Nag Ashwin's segment in Pitta Kathalu (2021) titled X-Life, alongside Sanjith Hegde. She was recently busy with the Tamil political thriller film Laabam alongside Vijay Sethupathi which is written and directed by S. P. Jananathan, who recently passed away. The release date for the film is yet to be announced.

