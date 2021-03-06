Shruti Haasan Shares Her 'graceful, Most Elegant Pose' And It's Hilarious; See The Picture

Actor Shruti Haasan took to Instagram on March 5, 2021 to post a picture of herself on her story with a hilarious twist to it. The actor said on the picture that the pose she was striking was the most graceful and elegant pose she had ever struck. The funny thing is that the pose is meant to be a parody of the dancing girl emoji and the actor is imitating the emoji in jest and yet has said that the picture is one where she has managed to look poised. Even her expression in the picture is one that further proves that the actor is not taking herself seriously and simply jesting with her fans and followers.

Shruti Haasan's hilarious take on the dancing girl emoji

The picture that Shruti Haasan has shared shows the actor on a plain where she is surrounded by white sand and clear blue skies. She is wearing a red dress that has cutouts in several places and has some gold embellishment on it as well. The fancy dress is matched by a red accessory on her hair and her overall appearence is comparable to a salsa dancer and her pose matches that as well.

She has her hands infront and behind her in the pose quite similar to the one the dancing girl is seen striking and the fall of the dress and its pattern in uncannily similar as well. She has put the emoji as part of her picture so that people can understand the reference she is making and have a laugh with her. The actor seems to be enjoying the warm sands as she is barefeet in the picture.

One of Shruti Haasan’s photos showed the actor flaunting a grey look which is very cool and chic. The actor has captioned the picture by saying that she prefers to keep her hair long and her shoulders strong. She also added that, that is the attitude with which she will keep moving forward in every circumstance. She is wearing a steel grey baggy outfit that she has paired with silver chunky jewellery. Her long hair is tied in a ponytail and pulled infront of her shoulders. The picture on Shruti Haasan’s Instagram sees her staring into the camera striking a pose of confidence.

