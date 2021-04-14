Shruti Haasan Shares Her Lockdown Routine On Instagram, Writes 'smiling Through It All'

South superstar Shruti Haasan is known for her witty and quirky captions on social media. The actor is quite active on Instagram and recently shared a picture, revealing her lockdown routine as well. Here is everything you need to know about the Ramaiya Vastavaiya actor's latest post and how she spends her time during the lockdown.

Shruti Haasan's Instagram post

Shruti Haasan's latest social media post reveals the actor's lockdown routine and how she spends her day at home. Shruti can be seen lounging on her couch in the picture and smiling at the camera, wearing a sleeveless violet-colored top, and accessorised it well with a pendant with no make-up on her face. Her caption read, "Lockdown mode on - cleaning - creating - sanitizing - smiling through it all ðŸŒ¸."

Fan reactions to Shruti Haasan's Instagram post

The Welcome Back star has a following of 16.1 million people on the social networking site and her latest picture garnered close to 120k likes within just an hour of sharing it. Fans and followers of the actor bombarded the comments section with the heart as well as fire emoticons. While one of her followers wrote, "That’s a fantastic picâœ¨ðŸ˜›", another one stated, "Yes we need to make the most of this tym.. â¤ï¸."

Shruti Haasan's latest work

Shruti Haasan's latest venture titled Vakeel Saab released a few days ago and has been getting a positive response from the audience. Its stars actors Pawan Kalyan, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. She is also set to star alongside actor Prabhas in the upcoming Prashant Neel directorial, the action thriller Salaar. She last appeared in Ravi Teja's Krack which released in January 2021 and turned out to be a box office success.

Shruti also starred alongside Vidyut Jammwal in the Mahesh Manjrekar action film The Power which streamed on Zee5 from January 14, 2021. Haasan recently featured in Nag Ashwin's segment in Pitta Kathalu titled X-Life, alongside Sanjith Hegde. Her other prominent works include Ramaiya Vastavaiya, 3, Yevadu, Vedalam, Behen Hogi Teri among others.

