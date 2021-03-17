Shruti Haasan Shares 'Krack Memories' Of Her 'favourite Co-star'; Watch Video

Shruti Haasan took to Instagram to share an adorable memory from the sets of her 2021 release Krack. The 35-year-old actor starred in Gopichand Malineni's Krack alongside Ravi Teja in 2021. It was apparent from Shruti Haasan's video that she made some fun memories while shooting for the movie along with her young co-star. Check out the video here!

Shruti Haasan's video on Instagram

Shruti Haasan shared a fun video with her Krack co-star Gopichand Malineni's son Satvik on her Instagram. In the video, Satvik tried impersonating a demon and a T-rex while Shruti laughed at his shenanigans. The actress can also be seen encouraging Satvik to impersonate a T-rex while they both laugh together.

Shruti wrote in her caption that Satvik was her favourite heavy metal demon and also revealed that he was her favourite co-star. The duo can be seen laughing and enjoying each other's company. Shruti wittily tagged the video by putting the hashtag #Krackmemories.

Netizens react to Shruti Haasan's latest Instagram post

Fans could not get enough of the cuteness in the video as loving comments for the duo flooded the comment section. Several fans commented 'Cute' under the post while many reacted with a heart emoji. It was evident from the comments that Shruti's fans thoroughly enjoyed the duo and their shenanigans.

Pic Credit: Shruti Haasan Instagram.

Shruti Haasan in Krack

The 2021 Telugu movie directed by Gopichand Malineni starring Shruti Haasan and Ravi Teja is an action film. The commercially successful film revolved around a police sergeant who fights against a gangster. Shruti Haasan in Krack played the role of Kalyani and the actress seemed to have fun while on sets as she shared multiple BTS videos and pictures on her Instagram.

A look at Shruti Haasan's movies

Daughter of veteran actor Kamal Haasan, Shruti started her career in acting as a child actress and debuted as the main lead in the 2009 movie Luck. She went on to work in several Tamil and Telugu movies like Oh My Friend, Anaganaga O Dheerudu, and 7aum Arivu. Her roles in Bollywood films like Ramaiya Vastavaiya, Gabbar, and Welcome Back contributed to her popularity in Bollywood.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.