Shruti Haasan Shares Memorable Moments From Sets As 'Krack' Clocks In 1 Year; Watch

Actor Shruti Haasan recently took to her social media handle to share some of her favourite memories from the sets of her 2021 actioner Krack. The film was directed by Gopichand Malineni and starred Ravi Teja in the lead role. The special post came on the occasion of the film clocking in one year since its release in 2021. Take a look at the video.

Shruti Haasan celebrates 1 year of Krack

Taking to her Instagram handle on January 9, the 35-year-old shared a small montage of her time on the sets of Krack. The video showed the actor having fun with the team and her co-stars and engaging in some shenanigans with them. She was also seen playing cricket in a saree and challenging Ravi Teja to a match of fitness. In the caption, the actor appeared nostalgic as she wrote,

''One year since the release of KRACK Thankyou for the love it meant so much to me 🙏💕 and Thankyou to @dongopichand for always believing in me and @raviteja_2628 for being the best ever 💕 — lovely memories .. amazing team and the most fun times I’ve ever had with my fav Satvik 🧿 #gratrful #thankful''

The 2021 Telugu movie directed by Gopichand Malineni marked the second collaboration between Shruti Haasan and Ravi Teja. The commercially successful flick revolved around the fight between a police sergeant and a gangster. Shruti Haasan played the role of Kalyani in the film.

The actor recently took to her Instagram to share a glimpse into her making a special dish in her kitchen. She shared the video with the caption, ''Haasan kitchen 💕 today we made pavlova at 🏠 and it was 😍🤤my fav thing to do with my sister is 👩‍🍳 👩‍🍳 while we dance to 🎶 🎵 and crack 💨 jokes 😁 wish we could share this with you .. whichever one you prefer 😆 !! This would not have happened without @aksharaa.haasan being the most patient person on 🌎 when it comes to baking .. mine would have turned out like 😳stay safe everyone and take the time to cook and eat a lovely meal with those you love .. it’s a beautiful thing 🥰''

