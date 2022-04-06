Shruti Haasan Shares Throwback Pic From Her Childhood Days; 'memories We Can’t Let Go Off'

Actor Shruti Haasan keeps her fans updated with her day-to-day life via her active presence on social media. The actor, who has a good fan-following on Instagram, recently took to her verified account and dropped a cute throwback picture of herself. Shruti's blast from the past features her in a white school uniform teamed up with white-coloured canvas shoes, socks, and ponytails with hair clips on the head. She even penned a heartfelt note in which she reminisced about her childhood roots and how they define her today.

Shruti Haasan pens a heartfelt note on childhood

Sharing an adorable pic on the photo-blogging site, the Bestseller actor wrote, "#throwback how does one never forget the child and also leave the past behind? Our most defining moments the ones that shape us forever happen in childhood and carry us through and sometimes those memories we can’t let go off ?" The actor further added, "They become the burned to carry .. that bully on the playground or were you the bully ?"

A part of her note has several questions as it read, "Do you remember the adult who wasn’t as nice or that one other kid who had the same unspoken truth as you? Do you remember the friend you always wanted to sit next to and the teacher who taught you more than just the subject on paper .." Thanking the child inside her, Haasan, who will be next seen in Salaar, added, "The child in us always has more heart and wisdom than we pretend to have as grown-ups … I’m going back to my roots to Thank the child inside of me and to set her free … she always knew best it seems #randomlyphilosphicalwedensday #wokeupthinking".

Netizens call Shruti 'beautiful'

Fans were quick to react and her comment section is proof of it. A netizen commented, "Shrutz is the cutest such a lovely note with beautiful words and we all have a child inside us, that child who at some point of time, was free from all the sadness and worries and all the dramas", another one called the Gabbar Is Back actor beautiful, while several dropped hearts to the comment section.