Shruti Haasan Slams Reports Of Skipping Waltair Veerayya Event Due To Mental Health Issues

The film 'Waltair Veerayya' recently held a pre-release event on January 9 in Vizag. While the rest of the star cast of the film including Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, and Catherine Tresa were present at the event, Shruti Hassan was nowhere to be seen.

Several media reports claimed that the actress couldn't attend the event because of her 'mental problems'. Shruti. on Thursday, took to her Twitter handle to clear the rumours. The 'Yevadu' actress posted screenshots of the news articles' headlines and questioned, "Ok so my flu turned into this?"

She further posted a note stating, "Ok so here's the thing, misinformation like this and the overdramatization or flippant handling of such subjects is what makes people afraid to talk about mental health…Guess what? It doesn't work."

"I will always be a mental health advocate I will always promote taking care of myself in all aspects. Oh and…I had a viral fever so nice try to get over yourselves and while you are at it please talk to a therapist. No really, please do," Shruti added

Nice try !! And Thankyou I’m recovering well from my viral fever pic.twitter.com/oxTYevcK1D — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) January 12, 2023

Last year, Haasan opened up about her mental health struggle and how resolving them was not an easy affair. The actress, in multiple interviews, also revealed that she was in therapy when she was younger and that being a part of the industry was a trigger for stress factors.

Upcoming Releases

'Waltair Veerayya' is scheduled to release on January 13 and is co-produced by G K Mohan, Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The film will also release in Hindi. It will clash with Shruti's other film 'Veera Simha Reddy', which released on January 12, at the box office.

Shruti's upcoming projects also include an international film ‘The Eye’ along with Prashanth Neel's ‘Salaar,’ co-starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.