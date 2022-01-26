Shruti Haasan Takes On Instagram Challenge, Here's Why She Calls Herself 'the Coolest'

Shruti Haasan, who is well-known for her role in the 2021 actioner Krack, took to her social media account and gave a popular Instagram trend a quirky twist. She took on the 'they say that this sound makes your last video in a camera roll hot' challenge and gave it a twist as she grinned at the camera with chocolate syrup all over her teeth. The actor often takes to her social media account and gives fans a glimpse into her daily life.

Shruti Haasan gives Instagram challenge quirky twist

The actor took to her social media account on Wednesday and shared a hilarious video with her fans and followers online. She was seen enjoying a meal with some friends and ate a spoonful of chocolate syrup. She then turned to the camera and smiled from ear to ear with chocolate all over her mouth and teeth. She then called herself the 'coolest' as she mentioned she was 'nailing' the online trend. Her caption read, "I’m nailing these Instagram cool things and therefore I’m the coolest 😅"

The actor recently conducted an Ask Me Anything session and engaged with her fans online. During the session, she gave fans some details about her relationship with her beau Santanu Hazarika. She mentioned that she knew about Hazarika in 2018, but the two became a couple much later. She also did the Instagram couple's challenge with him and revealed that Santanu was interested in her first. The next question of the challenge was "Who is more protective?" and the duo adorably pointed towards each other. She wrote in the caption of the clip, "Sleepy faces" and several fans loved the couple's take on the viral challenge.

The actor also often shares glimpses into her family life and shares glimpses of her sister Akshara Haasan and dad Kamal Haasan. She recently shared a picture of the trio and called them her 'home'. They were all seen smiling at the camera and several netizens dropped heart emoticons for them in the comments section. The caption of the post read, "Home = @ikamalhaasan @aksharaa.haasan 🧿 #chennai #haasans #birthdaygurl #memories #família"

