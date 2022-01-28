Shruti Haasan's Beau Santanu Hazarika Wishes Actor With Goofy Video On Her 36th Birthday

Bollywood and South star Shruti Haasan turned a year older today, January 28. As the actor rang into her 36th birthday, she received immense love and wishes from her fans even before midnight. Her day became even more special as received a heartfelt wish from her beau Santanu Hazarika, along with a goofy video.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Hazarika shared a hilarious video of Shruti Haasan to wish her a happy birthday. In the video, the Luck star could be seen wearing a black coloured sleeveless top, while sitting in a restaurant. She accessorised her look with a golden chain and performed some goofy steps to a song. Sharing the video, Santanu wrote, "Happy birthday you crazy women (sic)."

Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika often place major couple goals. They often coordinate with their dresses, work out together and share funny videos via Instagram. In an Ask Me Anything session, the Gabbar Is Back star once revealed that she started dating her artist boyfriend back in 2020. When asked when did she meet Santanu, the actor wrote, "I knew about Santanu Hazarika in 2018, but we got together at the beginning of 2020." She also revealed that she was the first one to express her love for Santanu in their relationship.

Shruti Haasan pens a heartfelt note for fans ahead of birthday

Ahead of her birthday, Shruti Haasan thanked her fans for pouring their immense love and wishes on her. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared a goofy picture of herself wearing a black t-shirt. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "Big (kiss emoji) for all of you who take the time to show me your love and appreciation .. I am so beyond thankful I cannot even begin to explain. it isn’t even my birthday yet and I feel so loved and celebrated. one more year on our complicated and beautiful planet and I seem to know one thing for sure .. I don’t know enough. So much to learn , to see, to love and to be . I find myself surrounded by the reality I always wanted for myself. A sense of balance has found its way to me instead of me grabbing at it. (sic)"

She concluded the post by writing, "I have learned from each an every one I encounter in person or online and for that I am grateful. Love will always lead the way …. And Thankyou so much for your (sic)".

(Image: @shrutzhaasan/Instagram)