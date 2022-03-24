Actor Shruti Haasan is quite vocal about her relationship with beau Santanu Hazarika. The duo never shy away from expressing their love for each other and their social media posts are proof of that. The Ramaiya Vastavaiya actor is often seen sharing pictures and videos with her visual artist boyfriend, shelling out some major couple goals for her fans.

The two have been dating for quite a while now and they are in a live-in relationship. Recently, Santanu Hazarika opened up on his wedding plans with Shruti Haasan.

Santanu Hazarika reveals marriage plans with Shruti Haasan

In a candid chat with Hindustan Times, Santanu Hazarika talked about his future plans with Shruti and revealed that they are 'married creatively.'

Santanu said, “We are already married creatively… That shows how strong our bond is… We are creative people who like to do creative things together, that is very important for us. When it comes to (marriage), I don’t know about that. Let’s see how things go.”

Explaining his bond with the Yevadu actor, Santanu further added, "It is amazing that I have a partner who is equally creative and provocative in her own domain. Every day, I come up with so many different ideas, thoughts and perspectives. Having this sort of a bond with your partner is very inspiring as an artist."

Shruti Haasan spills beans on her relationship with Santanu Hazarika

On January 18, Shruti Haasan took to her Instagram handle and responded to a fan's question about when she started dating Santanu, saying, "I knew about Santanu Hazarika in 2018, but we got together at the beginning of 2020."

She also answered questions pertaining to her favourite sport, favourite band, favourite colour as well as favourite cartoon among other things. The actor had also revealed that she was the first one to say 'I love you' in their relationship.

Image: Instagram/@shrutzhaasan