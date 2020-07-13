Shubham Mishra Slammed By Filmmaker Sameer Vidwans For Threats To Comedian

Marathi filmmaker Sameer Vidwans has slammed Shubham Mishra over the Agrima Joshua controversy. Vidwans shared his thoughts about the same and criticised Mishra for his speech and 'rape threats'. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Marathi filmmaker Sameer Vidwans blasts Shubham Mishra

Taking to his official social media handle, Marathi filmmaker Sameer Vidwans talked about a video of a 26-year-old man from Gujarat. In the video, Shubham Mishra, who is now facing criminal charges, used abusive and foul language against a stand-up comedian Agrima Joshua.

Director Sameer Vidwans, who is known for films like Dhurala, Anandi Gopal, and Double Seat, took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, “That girl has apologised but this man is so filthy. He is giving her rape threats. He spoke such filth about that girl and then took the name of Shivaji Maharaj. He is not even feeling ashamed about it. If Maharaj was alive today, he would have given this person a proper punishment. This man should be immediately arrested and punished for his crimes”. Vidhwans also shared a tweet by Swara Bhasker, which also contains a video of the culprit, where it is evident that he is abusing the comedian and threatening to rape her. Here is the tweet by Vidwans:

Several celebrities and netizens have come forward to bash Mishra’s hate speech. These celebrities include Kunal Kamra, Swara Bhasker, Zainab Sikander, and Dolly Bindra. In her tweet, Bhasker stated that Mishra “belong in jail”. She wrote, “This man belongs in jail! He is openly threatening to rape a young woman, and is inciting other men to do the same... what exactly are we waiting for ?????” Here is the tweet by the actor:

Agrima Joshua, in her comedy skit, talked about the Statue of Shivaji Maharaj that is supposed to be built in the Arabian sea. She made a few comments that apparently hurt the sentiments of a few. Joshua, after this incident, also apologised for her actions.

