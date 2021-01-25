Shubhangi Gokhale's Varied Characters From Loving 'Shaku' To Strict 'Aaisaheb'; See Here

Shubhangi Gokhale is a popular TV and theatre actor, who has also been a part of several Hindi and Marathi films. She made her debut in the entertainment industry with the show Mr Yogi, which aired on Doordarshan. Shubhangi Gokhale is known for many of the characters she played on various TV shows. She currently portrays the character of a loving mother in the show Yeu Kashi Tashi Me Nandayla. Take a look at some of her other characters from Shubhangi Gokhale's Serials.

Characters from Shubhangi Gokhale's serials

Yeu Kashi Tashi Mi Nandayla's Shaku

Shubhangi Gokhale portrays the role of Shaku on the new show Yeu Kashi Tashi Mi Nandayla. She's seen as a rich businessman's wife who finds it difficult to fit in their status of a rich wife and a 'high-class woman'. She has seen poverty closely as a kid and values things and people who know her value. As the mother of a young son, she wishes to marry him to a simple young woman who not only treats her as her mother but also as a friend.

Raja Rani Chi Ga Jodi's Aaisaheb

Raja Rani Chi Ga Jodi is another Marathi show which airs on Colors Marathi. Shubhangi Gokhale portrays the character of the lead actor's mother on the show. Her character as an IPS officer's mother is strict and the complete opposite of her character on the show mentioned above. She's true to her words and although not evil, the strictness in her tone speaks a lot for her character on the show.

Lapataganj's Mishri Mausi

Lapataganj is an old comedy show which used to air on Sab TV. The show was based on Sharad Joshi's novel with the same name. Shubhangi Joshi gained immense popularity for her character as Mishri Mausi. She was one of the oldest members in the village, on her show. She became known for her accent on the show and her witty and loving character.

Kahe Diya Pardes' Sarita Madhusudan Sawant

On the bilingual show Kahe Diya Pardes, Shubhangi Gokhale played a small role of a Maharashtrian girl's mother. The story followed a North Indian who falls in love with a Maharashtrian girl from Mumbai. After they get married, he takes her to his village in North India, to start a family. The show followed the girl's struggles to fit in a family, completely opposite of hers. Shubhangi's character on the show was a loving kind-hearted mother who keeps her daughter's happiness above everything in life.

