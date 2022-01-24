'Shyam Singha Roy': Sai Pallavi Pens Note Of Gratitude As Film Clocks One Month

Shyam Singha Roy starring Nani and Sai Pallavi recently released and the actors have been receiving heaps of praise for their roles in the film. Pallavi took to her social media handle on Monday and penned a note of gratitude as she thanked the makers of the film for their work as it clocked one month. She also shared some pictures of her character from the historic drama.

Sai Pallavi pens note of gratitude for Shyam Singha Roy team

The actor took to her social media account and thanked the team behind the film, who made it a success. As the film clocked one month, the actor shared some pictures of her onscreen character and mentioned she was still 'in awe' of the work that went into making the movie. Sai Pallavi wrote, "Dear team, I’m not just thankful for the success of the film but also for getting to watch you cinephiles(wish I could find a term more intense) in action. Thank you for the memories ♥️ I'm still in awe of what you’ve all created♥️"

Shyam Singha Roy recently made its digital debut on the online streaming platform Netflix after its theatrical release on December 24, 2021. Shyam Singha Roy received a positive response from the audience and the actors are currently basking in the success of the film. The film was produced by Niharika Entertainment and is a thriller flick. Nani is seen playing the role of a revolutionary writer in the film, while Sai Pallavi plays the role of Devadasi. Nani takes on a double role in the movie and was praised for both the characters he played. The film was helmed by Rahul Sankrityan and created a lot of buzz much before it hit the big screen.

Sai Pallavi was soon be seen in Virata Parvam, in which she will join hands with Rana Daggubati. The Venu Udugula directorial will also see Nandita Das, Priyamani, Zarina Wahab, Naveen Chandra, Easwari Rao, Sai Chand and others take on pivotal roles. The film faced several obstacles owing to the COVID pandemic and fans await an official announcement about its release.