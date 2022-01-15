'Shyam Singha Roy' To 'Bro Daddy', Upcoming Telugu, Tamil And Malayalam Releases On OTT

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/@gopimohan/@mohanlal
The COVID-19 pandemic led to numerous films being released on Over-The-Top platforms directly. Later, as cinemas re-opened due to the drop in cases, many filmmakers went back to the traditional release of their films. However, with the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases across the country in the past few weeks, many big-budgeted films like RRR, Jersey, Salute, Valimai and others release have been postponed.
Several makers also opted for releasing films on OTT platforms almost immediately after their theatrical run like Thalaivii, Annaatthe, Pushpa: The Rise (Part 1). Take a look at the list of these films releasing on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and others.
Netflix India - January 15 to 31 releases. pic.twitter.com/sg8tNz8WXj— LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) January 15, 2022
Shyam Singha Roy has been directed by Rahul Sankrityan and traces a reincarnation drama partly set in Kolkata. Nani plays a dual role in the film. The film also stars Sai Pallavi in the lead role. The film that hit the cinemas on December 24, 2021, will have a pan-Indian release in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil on Netflix on January 21.
Disney+ Hotstar - January 15 to 31 releases. pic.twitter.com/WovkCJNTT1— LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) January 15, 2022
Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran are currently gearing up for the release of their much-awaited romantic comedy titled Bro Daddy. The film will also see Meena, Murali Gopy, Unni Mukundan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Lalu Alex, Kaniha, Soubin Shahir and others in pivotal roles. It will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on January 26, 2022.
#Maaran Motion poster releasing tomorrow at 6pm only on @disneyplusHSTam 💥#MaaranOnHotstar @dhanushkraja @DisneyPlusHS @MalavikaM_ @karthicknaren_M @gvprakash @SathyaJyothi_ @thondankani @smruthi_venkat @Actor_Mahendran @KK_actoroffl pic.twitter.com/yGbl41EQ7x— Sathya Jyothi Films (@SathyaJyothi_) January 13, 2022
Dhanush and Malavika Mohan starrer Maaran has decided to skip a theatrical release, keeping in mind the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases. The action thriller film will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on January 14. The film is directed by Karthick Naren, and will also star Samuthirakani, Krishnakumar and Mahendran taking in pivotal roles.
#ChiyaanVikram - #DhruvVikram’s action drama #Mahaan on @PrimeVideoIN on January 26th pic.twitter.com/iYg32dnS10— sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) January 5, 2022
Mahaan featuring Vikram and Dhruv in the lead roles is an action-thriller Tamil movie, which is helmed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film also stars Simran, Vani Bhojan, Bobby Simha and Sananth in important roles. Its music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan and a few weeks ago, it was reported that Dhruv Vikram might also debut as a singer through this film. The film will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video on January 26.
#Viruman confirms 2022 summer theatrical release. Post theatrical streaming rights bagged by AMAZON PRIME. pic.twitter.com/dB5dXudfXx— LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) January 14, 2022
Director Muthaiah's much-awaited action entertainer Viruman, stars Karthi in the lead role. Aditi Shankar, the daughter of ace filmmaker Shankar, makes her debut as an actor as she plays the female lead. The film has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and it has been backed by 2D Entertainment. The film will release have a theatrical release in the summer of this year and is also slated for an OTT release on Amazon Prime Video later.
Nithya Menen's Skylab is a Telugu film that traces a fictitious story set in Telangana revolving around the crash of the American Space Station Skylab in 1979, and the fear of the villagers of the area. The film, which hit the big screens on December 4, 2021, premiered on SonyLiv on January 14.
#SkyLab (Telugu) announces digital premiere date on SonyLiv. January 14, 2022. pic.twitter.com/pW29BHp0jy— LetsOTT GLOBAL (@LetsOTT) January 11, 2022
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.