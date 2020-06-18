Siddharth Jadhav Reveals 2 Life-lessons His Mother Taught Him To Survive In The Industry

Popular Marathi celebrity Siddharth Jadhav has been in the film industry for a decade now. Apart from starring in Marathi films, the actor has also featured in some Bollywood movies like Golmaal, Simmba and City of Gold. Coming from a small town, the actor has made it big in the industry, becoming an inspiration for millions. In light of Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide, the actor addressed the youth of the nation and shared some inspiring lines in a TED talk.

Siddharth Jadhav motivates struggling actors asks them to, 'Think about parents' before taking a drastic step

Siddharth Jadhav shared a small clipping from his TED talk, sharing his thoughts about suicide. In the video, Siddharth Jadhav shared about the two things that his mother had asked him to do when the entered the industry. He said that his mother asked him not to get into bad habits like drinking and smoking. Siddharth Jadhav kept his mother’s words and has never touched alcohol or cigarettes or indulged in any other ill-habits to date.

The second thing his mother told him was never to take any drastic negative step. He said that every individual selects his choice of career and tastes success in it, but there’s a downfall in it too and that can affect an individual in a very different way. Siddharth Jadhav further added that his mother taught him how to stay away from these things and never let it affect you. Along with the video, Siddharth Jadhav also shared some motivational lines with his fans and followers. He said that "Life is beautiful" in every way and it depends on how an individual sees it.

He further explained that the two life lessons his mother gave him have helped him to look at life from a different perspective. The actor also wrote that no matter how hard your life gets, before taking a drastic step in life, always think about your parents first, because life is precious. Professionally, Siddharth Jadhav will be seen in the film, Jaago Mohan Pyaare along with stars Aniket Vishwasrao and Deepti Devi. The actor will also be seen in the film De Dhakka 2. The film is a sequel to the first film De Dhakka.

