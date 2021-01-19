Siddharth Pays Tribute To Dr V Shanta; Calls Her 'saint' And 'angel'

South Indian actor Siddharth took to his Twitter to pay tribute to Dr V Shanta. The oncologist passed away today morning in Chennai at the age of 93. The actor appreciated her work and praised her for being selfless. He called her 'saint' and an 'angel'. In the two-part tweet, Siddharth expressed his grief and asked his fans to read about her legacy.

Also Read: Remember when Siddharth admitted he didn’t like being a bad influence by smoking too much?

Siddharth's tweet on Dr V Shanta's death

A God, a Saint, an Angel, a Saviour among humans has left us. #DrShanta is arguably the most selfless person I have known in my life. She tirelessly took care of and treated #Cancer patients all her life. There will never be another like her. Om Shanti Shanta Amma. We love you. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 19, 2021

Teach your children about #DrShanta. Google her name. Read about her legacy. We follow false demigods and paper tigers all the time... Follow real heroes and real gods among humans. Her legacy is forever. Cherish it. Celebrate her. She loves on forever. #AdyarCancerInstitute — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 19, 2021

Also Read: Cancer care pioneer, Dr V Shanta of Adyar Cancer Institute dies; PM Modi mourns demise

Who was Dr V Shanta?

Early today, a famous oncologist and Cancer Institute founder Dr V Shanta passed away in Chennai at the age of 93. She was admitted last night to the hospital when she complained about chest pain, as per ANI. She took her last breath this morning and her body was moved to the Cancer institute that she helped build with her mentor Dr Krishnamoorthy.

The senior doctor dedicated her life towards treating cancer patient and also spreading awareness about the diseases. Throughout her career, she has won many awards because of her research. She has won Magsaysay Award, Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan. She was also a member of several national and international committees on health and medicine, including the World Health Organization's Advisory Committee on Health.

Also Read: Shruti, Akshara Haasan Issue Statement On Kamal Haasan's Health As He Undergoes Surgery

Dr V Shanta was born to a distinguished family on March 11, 1927. She completed her graduation from Madras Medical College in 1949 and M.D. (in Obstetrics & Gynecology) in 1955. According to frontline.com, Shanta's family was upset that she picked Cancer institute instead of considering obstetrics and gynaecology as her profession. The Cancer institute consisted of her and Dr Krishnamoorthy and consisted of a 12-bed cottage hospital with a single building. With time, the hospital then turned into a 428-bed state-of-the-art facility because of their hard work.

She worked tirelessly for more than 50 years in the field of Cancer. She has also offered free treatment in her hospital to patients who couldn't afford high-quality treatment. Even during the pandemic, she worked and made sure that her patients are taken care of. As per ANI, Adyar Cancer Institute was quoted saying, "Her entire medical life over 50 years has been dedicated to the mission of organising care of Cancer patients, the study of the disease, its prevention and control, the generation of specialists and scientists in different aspect of Oncologic sciences."

Also Read: Union Minister Shripad Naik Recovering Well, Vital Parameters Normal, Say GMCH Doctors

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.