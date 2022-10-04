Siddharth Roy Kapur Breaks Silence On Chhello Show Being Called Copy Of 'Cinema Paradiso'

Chhello Show has been grabbing headlines ever since it was chosen as India’s official entry to Oscars 2023, leaving behind the likes of RRR and The Kashmir Files. Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, the Gujarati film has been called a copy of the Oscar-winning Italian movie Cinema Paradiso.

After Pan Nalin, Siddharth reacted to the claims by mentioning that everyone will have varied opinions on the film as its a 'subjective medium'. The producer said that people are entitled to their opinions, further stressing that the Chhello Show team will try their best to bring glory to the county.

Siddharth Roy Kapur reacts to Chhello Show being called a copy of Cinema Paradiso

In a conversation with Indian Express, Roy said, “I think we should look at the future since we’re representing India now and we’ve been selected by the Film Federation of India (FFI). We’re honoured and privileged to be given the responsibility to represent our country."

Adding that they've been selected by a prolific jury to represent the country at the Oscars, Siddharth said that everyone's entitled to have their opinion. "We will do our best to bring glory to the country, that’s where I’d like to leave it. It is a free country and everyone is entitled to an opinion. We are passionate people and films is a passionate business, so I think it is only right for people to have passions when they believe in one movie over another, there’s really nothing wrong in that," he mentioned.

Meanwhile, Chhello Show helmer Pan Nalin also took to his Twitter handle and urged the audience to find the truth about the movie's similarity to Cinema Paradiso in theatres. In a now-deleted tweet, Nalin shared the same side-by-side comparison of the films' posters and wrote, "Copy? Homage? Inspiration? Original? Find out yourself on 14.10.2022 in cinemas near you. Power to the people, let them decide.”

The movie revolves around a nine-year-old boy who falls in love with cinema after he makes his way into a rundown movie palace and spends the whole summer watching films from the projection booth. It stars Bhavin Rabari, Vikas Bata, Richa Meena and others in pivotal roles. Chhello Show will be released in the Indian theatres on October 14.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @ROYKAPURFILMS)