Siddharth Sets The Stage On Fire At Sharwanand-Rakshita Reddy's Wedding | Watch

Actor Siddharth was recently seen attending Sharwanand's wedding ceremony in Jaipur. A video of Siddharth making his way to the stage and performing a rendition of the song "Oye Oye" has been circulating on the internet. This appearance marks Siddharth's continued support and presence in Sharwanand's life, as he had previously attended the engagement ceremony as well.

Adding to the speculation, Siddharth was accompanied by his rumored girlfriend, Aditi Rao Hydari, during the engagement ceremony. The presence of both actors at these events has sparked interest and curiosity among fans and followers.

Siddharth belts out a number for Sharwanand's wedding

Siddharth singing Oye Oye in Sharwanand Wedding👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZBzeacu1io — Johnnie Walker (@roopezh) June 6, 2023



The video doing the rounds of the internet shows Siddharth dressed dapperly in a white tuxedo with black slim fit pants and a matching bow-tie. He can be seen confidently making his way through the wedding revelry to go up the stage as he takes the mike from the singer. The video cuts off just as Siddharth starts breaking into another impromptu dance.

More on Sharwanand's wedding festivities

(Sharwanand and Rakshita at their wedding | Image: Twitter)

Sharwanand and his fiancée Rakshita Reddy initiated their wedding celebrations with the haldi ceremony earlier this month in Jaipur. The couple tied the knot on June 3 at the opulent Leela Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Reddy hails from a tech background and resides in the United States.

Similar to their engagement ceremony, the couple's wedding was graced by several stars and celebrities from the entertainment industry. Notable guests in attendance included Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha, Rana Daggubati, Akhil Akkineni, and many others, adding to the star-studded ambiance of the event.

Siddharth's rumoured beau Aditi Rao Hydari had attended the engagement ceremony of the couple. She looked vibrant in a bright yellow saree. But no one knows if she attended the wedding ceremony also.