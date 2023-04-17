Siddharth Starrer Chithha Poster Out, Actor Gives Feel Good Vibes In New Film

Siddharth turned a year older on Monday. On the special occasion, the makers of his upcoming film revealed the title and the first look poster. The actor's upcoming Tamil film has been titled Chithha. In the poster, Siddharth was seen riding a motorbike with a little girl sitting in front of him. Siddharth appeared elated as he felt the gust of wind in his hair.

The upcoming film is giving feel-good vibes and might show Siddharth's fun-loving and doting side. Fans of the actor will surely love to see him in this avatar. Kamal Haasan unveiled the first look poster and the title of Siddharth's new film. The actor had expressed his excitement about the same in a post a day before the launch. Netizens also showered the Chithha first poster with praise.

Siddharth’s home banner Etaki Entertainment, which is bankrolling Chithha, thanked Haasan in a press release and wrote, “Thank you to the Legend of Legends Dr Kamal Haasan for blessing our efforts and graciously agreeing to launch the Title and First Look of our film. We are forever in awe of him and in his debt." Chithha quickly became one of the top trending topics on Twitter as well.

Teaser of Siddharth's Takkar revealed

Siddharth, who shot to fame with several hits like Bommarillu, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana in Telugu, will be seen in next in a Tamil-Telugu action romance titled Takkar. Divyansha plays the female lead in the film, written and directed by Karthik G Krish. Takkar is jointly produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal under People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts in collaboration with Passion Studios. The teaser of the film was also launched on Monday.

Abimanyu Singh, Yogi Babu, Munishkanth, RJ Vigneshkanth play important roles in Takkar. Nivas K Prasanna has scored the music. Vanchinathan Murugesan is the cinematographer and GA Gowtham is the editor. People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts scored big hits in their previous collaborations like Karthikeya 2 and Dhamaka.