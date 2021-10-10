Siddharth States Tweet On 'cheaters' Not Intended For Samantha; 'I Talk About My Life'

Siddharth Suryanarayan recently tweeted about 'cheaters never prospering', right after actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce. The actor received flak from the couple's fans, who told him to 'do better'. Now, the Rang De Basanti actor has opened up about the tweet and clarified that it wasn't intended towards anyone, adding that he only talks about his life.

In a recent interview with NTV, Siddharth stated that he has been tweeting for 12 years and people shouldn't misconstrue his words, further linking them to 'something that it has no relation to'. He even went on to explain that cheating is one of the pertinent themes in his upcoming Telugu film, Mahasamudram, which made him recall a 'lesson his teacher taught him'.

Siddharth clears the air around his 'cheater' tweet

Earlier this month, the Aranmanai 2 actor took to Twitter shortly after Naga Chaitanya and Samantha announced their separation and wrote, "One of the first lessons I learnt from a teacher in school... "Cheaters never prosper.".He further asked Twitteratis 'What's yours?'. He went on to receive criticism from netizens, who asked if his remark was 'really necessary at this moment'.

One of the first lessons I learnt from a teacher in school...



"Cheaters never prosper."



What's yours? — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) October 2, 2021

Dismissing the rumours surrounding his apparent shade at the couple, Siddharth further mentioned that if one associates his Tweets with someone they are not even remotely related to, it's their problem. He also remarked that he can't do much if 'every cheater in the world' comes and asks him if his Tweet was about them.

Samantha Ruth-Naga Chaitanya divorce

After announcing their separation on October 2, only a few days ahead of their fourth marriage anniversary, Samantha took to her Instagram stories and penned a long note, addressing the rumours and misinformation surrounding her personal life. “Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions". Further mentioning the 'extremely painful' process of a divorce, she wrote, "But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, to break me".

