Siddharth Teaches His Dog Nori To Pose For Instagram; See Pictures

Actor Siddharth who is known to be an animal lover and is the father to several pets, has posted an adorable Instagram selfie with his baby dog, Nori. The actor, who will be next seen in Ajay Bhupathi’s Mahasamudram took to his official Instagram account to adore his fans with the beautiful selfie on Wednesday, July 21. Sharing the post, he wrote that he was trying to teach his four-legged friend how to pose for an Instagram picture. After seeing his post, one can say that Nori is picture perfect and posed elegantly.

Actor Siddharth poses elegantly with his dog Nori

The Rang De Basanti actor captioned his post, “Daddy showing Nori puppy how to post on Insta. She was suitably compressed. 🐾” His eye-catchy photograph garnered a huge number of likes from his followers. In the post, Siddharth had donned a stylish blue shirt with black chain neckwear and posed along with Nori, who had perfect puppy eyes. Watch the photo here-

The Naalo Okkadu actor often posts his pictures with his pets and the internet is ecstatic about his love for his pets and shares them with quirky captions. Here’s the one with his cat-

He also pets other dogs and makes us all feel goofy with his photos. One of his dogs turned 17 years old, a few months ago.



Siddharth’s Upcoming Movies

The Chashme Baddoor actor is all set to make a comeback in the Telugu film Industry with his latest movie with Ajay Bhupathi. Siddharth completed the shoot for Bhupathi’s Mahasamudram on July 9. The movie has a multi-starrer cast; Sharwanand, Anu Emmanuel and Aditi Rao Hydari will also be seen in movie. It is a bilingual project and will be released in both Tamil and Telugu. The movie is produced by AK entertainments.





The Bommarillu actor has a lot of other projects in his bag at present. He will be also seen in Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan, Netflix’s Navarasa, Shaitan Ka Bachcha and Takkar. Siddharth has earlier worked in several Telugu, Tamil and Bollywood movies. Some of his famous work includes Aruvam, Boys, Bommarillu, Oh my friend.

