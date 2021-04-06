Siddharth Urges Fans To Vote In Tamil Nadu Election Or 'shut Up For 5 Years': Read More

Rang De Basanti actor Siddharth took to his social media to urge his fans to vote in the Tamil Nadu elections 2021. The actor, known for his outspoken views on the internet persuaded his followers to participate in the state elections with a brazen caption. Check out Siddharth's bold social media post here.

'Vote or else shut up'

The 41-year-old actor took to his Instagram and Twitter to share a selfie where he can be seen showing off the voter's ink on his index finger. The post followed with a caption where he urged his fans to vote in the election. Furthermore, he brashly wrote that either the citizens should vote or 'shut up for the next 5 years'. Siddharth signed off writing 'Jai Hind'.

Netizens' reaction to Siddharth's Twitter and IG post

The social media feed of the actor was buzzing with several fans coming in support of the actor. Several followers lauded him for publicly imploring the fans to vote in the Tamil Nadu elections 2021. One of the fans tweeted appreciating the actor for his bold statement. Another fan called Siddharth a responsible citizen and praised him for speaking out on a political matter.

Celebrities voting for Tamil Nadu Elections 2021

Recently, South Indian actor Vijay made the headlines after riding a bicycle to cast his vote in the election. Many believe that the actor sent out a political statement by doing so as he put the crowd into a frenzy after arriving on a cycle. In the video going viral, Vijay can be seen arriving on cycle, clad in a mask, and being chased by many youngsters.

Netizens also believe it is due to the rising prices of fuel in the country that Vijay decided to take on a stand. Among the celebrities who were also spotted casting their vote in the Tamil Nadu elections were actors like Kamal Haasan and his daughters Shruti and Akshara Haasan, Ajith-Shalini, Suriya-Karthi, and Kushboo Sundar. The results of the Tamil Nadu elections will be announced on the 2nd of May.

