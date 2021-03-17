Sidharth Malhotra Asks Fans To Hang Out; Fan Says 'the Best Hang Out Ever'

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is known for his fitness. His posts on social media often feature the actor sharing his workout routine with his followers. The actor recently uploaded a photo on his Instagram where he is seen doing a difficult pose as he shows off his fitness. Take a look at Sidharth Malhotra's photo here.

Sidharth Malhotra hangs out as he shares his workout photo

Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram recently featured a photo of the actor hanging upside down. In the photo, the actor is seen doing a workout regime for which he is hanging upside down from a tree. The Student Of The Year actor makes the difficult pose look easy in his photo. While sharing the post, Sidharth wrote 'Let’s hang out' and used a wink emoticon.

Fans react to Sidharth Malhotra's latest post

Fans were quick to react to Sidharth's latest post. Most of the fans left heart emoticons on the actor's post. Most of the fans were left in splits by Sid's funny caption and wrote that it was the best to hang out ever. One fan commented that they would love to hang out with Sid and other fan commented that he was wonderful.

Sidharth Malhotra shares poster and release date for upcoming movie Shershah

Sidharth Malhotra took to his Instagram to reveal the poster and release date for his upcoming project Shershah. Shershah is an upcoming biographical movie based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra who fought in the Kargil War. Sidharth Malhotra will be playing the role of Captain Vikram Batra and Kiara Advani is set to play the female lead. The movie will mark the Bollywood directorial debut of Tamil filmmaker Vishnuvardhan. The movie is all set to release on 2 July 2021. The actor will also be seen in Mission Majnu, a spy thriller movie alongside Rashmika Mandanna who will be making her Bollywood debut through the movie.

A quick look at Sidharth Malhotra's movies

Sidharth Malhotra made his Bollywood debut with Student of the Year alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. The actor was next seen in comedy-drama Hasee Toh Phasee as an aspiring businessman. Since then, he has appeared in various commercially successful movies like Brothers, Kapoor and Sons, and Ek Tha Villian. Some other Sidharth Malhotra's movies include Marjaavaan, Gentleman, Jabariya Jodi, Aiyaary, Baar Baar Dekho and Ittefaq.

