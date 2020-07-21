Singer Sidhu Moosewala Booked For Promoting Gun Culture In His Latest Song 'Sanju'?

Sidhu Moosewala is one of the most popular Punjabi singers, who is well known for his songs like So High, Dark Love, Legend, Dollar, and others. However, his latest song titled Sanju bagged attention for a very unique reason. The lyrics, as well as the music video, have been accused of promoting illegal use of firearms and violence, and the singer is now booked for promoting gun culture in his latest song. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Sidhu Moosewala booked for promoting violence in latest song

According to reports of a leading daily, Sidhu Moosewala has been booked by the Punjab Police for promoting gun culture in his latest song titled Sanju that released on social media recently.

Reportedly, Additional DGP-cum- Director of Punjab Bureau of Investigations (BOI) Arpit Shukla said that a case has been filed against the Punjabi singer at Mohali on the basis of information received that Sidhu Moosewala's latest song allegedly glorifies gun culture and illegal use of weapons and also showcases several FIRs, that includes the one registered against the Punjabi singer under the Arms Act.

Reportedly, Arpit Shukla said that the police would be filing a petition in order to cancel the anticipatory bail that was granted to the popular Punjabi singer by the High Court of Punjab and Haryana. According to reports, Arpit Shulka said that it has been verified that the song was released on the official YouTube channel of Sidhu Moosewala.

The lyrics of the song are penned by Sidhu Moosewala and he has also sung and composed the song. Before releasing the official video, the singer dropped the following clip. Check out:

According to reports, Arpit Shukla said that Sidhu Moosewala was booked previously for similar reasons around the month of February by the Police of Mansa. Reportedly, Shukla also said that in the month of May, the singer was also booked by the police of Barnala for other offenses under Disaster Management and Arms Act after the singer's pictures that featured him shooting rifle went viral on social media platforms.

Reportedly, he also said that the High Courts of Punjab and Harayana have instructed the Director-General of Police of Punjab, Harayana and Chandigarh to make sure that songs promoting violence are not played at any shows including live shows.

