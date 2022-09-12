SIIMA 2022 Winners' List: Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde And Others Among Top Winners

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@hegdepooja/PTI
The South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) was recently held in Bengaluru where Telugu and Kannada cinema winners were announced. As the entire South Indian film industry arrived at the event, it was depicted that Allu Arjun bagged the maximum number of awards for his iconic role in Pushpa The Rise. On the other hand, Pooja Hegde and Vijay Deverakonda won the Youth Icon South award while Ranveer Singh bagged the Most Popular Hindi Actor in South India. Take a look at the SIIMA awards 2022 winners list-
Best Actress in a Leading Role – Kangana Ranaut
Best Actor in a Leading Role – Sivakarthikeyan
Best Actress in a Leading Role – Critics – Aishwarya Rajesh
Best Actor in a Leading Role – Critics – Arya
Best Actor – Silambarasan aka Simbu
Best Film – Sarpatta Parambarai
Best Director – Lokesh Kanagaraj
Best Debutant Actress – Priyanka Mohan
Best Actor in a Negative Role – SJ Suryah
Best actor in a Comedy Role – Redin Kingsley and Deepa Shankar
Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli
Best Debutant Director – Madonne Ashwin
Best Music Director – Santhosh Narayanan
Best Playback Singer (Female) – Dhee
Best Playback Singer (Male) – Kapil Kapilan
Best Cinematographer – Shreyaas Krishna
Best Film - Pushpa: The Rise
Best Actor in a Leading Role - Allu Arjun for Pushpa: The Rise
Best Actor in a Leading Role - Critics - Naveen Polishety for Jathi Ratnalu
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Varalaxmi Sarathkumar for Krack
Best Actor in a Comedy Role - Sudarshan for Ek Mini Katha
Best Director - Sukumar for Pushpa: The Rise
Best Debutant Director - Buchi Babu Sana for Uppena
Best Cinematographer - C. Ramprasad for Akhanda
Best Debutant Producer Award - Satish Vegesna (SV2 Entertainment)
Best Music Director - Devi Sri Prasad for Pushpa: The Rise
Best Debutant Actress - Krithi Shetty for Uppena
Best Playback Singer (Female) - Geetha Madhuri for the song Jai Balayya from Akhanda
Best Playback Singer (Male) - Ram Miriyala for the song Chitti from Jathi Ratnalu
Best Lyric Writer - Chandrabose for Srivalli from Pushpa: The Rise
Best Actor in a Leading Role - Late Puneeth Rajkumar for Yuvarathnaa
Best Actress in a Leading Role - Ashika Ranganath for Madhagaja
Best Actress in a Leading Role - Critics - Amrutha Iyengar for Badava Rascal
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Pramod for Rathnan Prapancha
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Aarohi Narayan for Drishya 2
Best Actor in a Negative Role - Pramod Shetty for Hero
Best Actor in Comedy Role - Chikkanna for Pogaru
Best Debutant Actor - Nagabhushana for Ikkat
Best Debutant Actress - Sharanya Shetty for 1980
Best Director - Tharun Sudhir for Roberrt
Best Debutant Director - Shankar Guru for Badava Rascal
Best Cinematographer - Sudhakar Raj for Roberrt
Best Music Director - Arjun Janya for Roberrt
Best Playback Singer (Female) - Chaitra Achar for the song Sojugada Soojumallige from Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana
Best Playback Singer (Male) - Armaan Malik and Thaman S. for Neenade
Best Lyric Writer - Vasuki Vaibhav for the song Nee Parichaya from Ninna Sanihake
Along with these titles, special awards were bestowed to felicitate celebrities who made a mark in the South film industry.
Special Appreciation Award - Producers #OmkaarMovies for period drama film Kannadiga
Most Popular Hindi Actor in South India - Ranveer Singh
Youth Icon South (Female) - Pooja Hegde
Youth Icon South (Male) - Vijay Deverakonda
Sensation of Kannada Cinema 2021 - Dhananjaya
Most Promising Newcomer (Female) - Sreeleela
Most Promising Newcomer (Male) - Teja Sajja
Special Jury Award for Production Design - Ramakrishna and Monika for Pushpa: The Rise, Thalaivi, and Uppena
Best Actor in a Leading Role – Tovino Thomas
Best Actress in a Leading Role – Aishwarya Lekshmi
Best Actress in a Leading Role – Critics – Nimisha Sajayan
Best Actor in a Leading Role – Critics – Biju Menon
Best Film – Minnal Murali
Best Actor in a Comedy Role – Naslen K Gafoor
Best Director – Mahesh Narayan
Best Actor in a Negative Role – Guru Somasundaram
Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Baburaj
Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Unnimaya Prasad
Best Debutant Director – Kavya Prakash
Best Music Director – Bijibal Maniyil
Best Playback Singer (Female) – Sujatha Mohan
Best Playback Singer (Male) – Mithun Jayaraj
Best Cinematographer – Nimish Ravi
Decade of Excellence in South Indian Cinema – Hansika Motwani