SIIMA 2022 Winners' List: Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde And Others Among Top Winners

The South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) was recently held in Bengaluru where Telugu and Kannada cinema winners were announced. As the entire South Indian film industry arrived at the event, it was depicted that Allu Arjun bagged the maximum number of awards for his iconic role in Pushpa The Rise. On the other hand, Pooja Hegde and Vijay Deverakonda won the Youth Icon South award while Ranveer Singh bagged the Most Popular Hindi Actor in South India. Take a look at the SIIMA awards 2022 winners list-

SIIMA awards 2022 Winners

Tamil cinema

Best Actress in a Leading Role – Kangana Ranaut

Best Actor in a Leading Role – Sivakarthikeyan

Best Actress in a Leading Role – Critics – Aishwarya Rajesh

Best Actor in a Leading Role – Critics – Arya

Best Actor – Silambarasan aka Simbu

Best Film – Sarpatta Parambarai

Best Director – Lokesh Kanagaraj

Best Debutant Actress – Priyanka Mohan

Best Actor in a Negative Role – SJ Suryah

Best actor in a Comedy Role – Redin Kingsley and Deepa Shankar

Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli

Best Debutant Director – Madonne Ashwin

Best Music Director – Santhosh Narayanan

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Dhee

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Kapil Kapilan

Best Cinematographer – Shreyaas Krishna

Telugu cinema

Best Film - Pushpa: The Rise

Best Actor in a Leading Role - Allu Arjun for Pushpa: The Rise

Best Actor in a Leading Role - Critics - Naveen Polishety for Jathi Ratnalu

Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Varalaxmi Sarathkumar for Krack

Best Actor in a Comedy Role - Sudarshan for Ek Mini Katha

Best Director - Sukumar for Pushpa: The Rise

Best Debutant Director - Buchi Babu Sana for Uppena

Best Cinematographer - C. Ramprasad for Akhanda

Best Debutant Producer Award - Satish Vegesna (SV2 Entertainment)

Best Music Director - Devi Sri Prasad for Pushpa: The Rise

Best Debutant Actress - Krithi Shetty for Uppena

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Geetha Madhuri for the song Jai Balayya from Akhanda

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Ram Miriyala for the song Chitti from Jathi Ratnalu

Best Lyric Writer - Chandrabose for Srivalli from Pushpa: The Rise

Kannada cinema

Best Actor in a Leading Role - Late Puneeth Rajkumar for Yuvarathnaa

Best Actress in a Leading Role - Ashika Ranganath for Madhagaja

Best Actress in a Leading Role - Critics - Amrutha Iyengar for Badava Rascal

Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Pramod for Rathnan Prapancha

Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Aarohi Narayan for Drishya 2

Best Actor in a Negative Role - Pramod Shetty for Hero

Best Actor in Comedy Role - Chikkanna for Pogaru

Best Debutant Actor - Nagabhushana for Ikkat

Best Debutant Actress - Sharanya Shetty for 1980

Best Director - Tharun Sudhir for Roberrt

Best Debutant Director - Shankar Guru for Badava Rascal

Best Cinematographer - Sudhakar Raj for Roberrt

Best Music Director - Arjun Janya for Roberrt

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Chaitra Achar for the song Sojugada Soojumallige from Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Armaan Malik and Thaman S. for Neenade

Best Lyric Writer - Vasuki Vaibhav for the song Nee Parichaya from Ninna Sanihake

Along with these titles, special awards were bestowed to felicitate celebrities who made a mark in the South film industry.

Special Appreciation Award - Producers #OmkaarMovies for period drama film Kannadiga

Most Popular Hindi Actor in South India - Ranveer Singh

Youth Icon South (Female) - Pooja Hegde

Youth Icon South (Male) - Vijay Deverakonda

Sensation of Kannada Cinema 2021 - Dhananjaya

Most Promising Newcomer (Female) - Sreeleela

Most Promising Newcomer (Male) - Teja Sajja

Special Jury Award for Production Design - Ramakrishna and Monika for Pushpa: The Rise, Thalaivi, and Uppena

Malayalam cinema

Best Actor in a Leading Role – Tovino Thomas

Best Actress in a Leading Role – Aishwarya Lekshmi

Best Actress in a Leading Role – Critics – Nimisha Sajayan

Best Actor in a Leading Role – Critics – Biju Menon

Best Film – Minnal Murali

Best Actor in a Comedy Role – Naslen K Gafoor

Best Director – Mahesh Narayan

Best Actor in a Negative Role – Guru Somasundaram

Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Baburaj

Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Unnimaya Prasad

Best Debutant Director – Kavya Prakash

Best Music Director – Bijibal Maniyil

Best Playback Singer (Female) – Sujatha Mohan

Best Playback Singer (Male) – Mithun Jayaraj

Best Cinematographer – Nimish Ravi

Decade of Excellence in South Indian Cinema – Hansika Motwani

