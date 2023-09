SIIMA 2023 Nominees: SS Rajamouli, Rishab Shetty, Lokesh Kanagaraj Compete For Honours

The 2023 South Indian International Movie Awards will be held in Dubai on Friday. The names of the awardees will be revealed soon and many actors and directors from the South Indian film industries are in the running. Here is a look at all the notable films released in the past year that are gunning for SIIMAs.

3 things you need to know:

Films from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada industries will compete at SIIMA.

The event will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

This is the 11th edition of the SIIMA.

SIIMA Awards nominees

Best Director (Malayalam)

Amal Neerad for Bheeshma Parvan

Khalid Rahman for Thallumaala

Mahesh Narayanan for Ariyippu

Tharun Moorthy for Saudi Vellakka

Vineeth Sreenivasan for Hridaya

Best Director (Tamil)

Gautham Ramachandran for Gargi

Lokesh Kanagaraj for Vikram

M Manikandan for Kadaisi Vivasayi

Mani Ratnam for Ponniyin Selvan I

Mithran R Jawahar for Tiruchitrambalam

Best Director (Kannada)

Anup Bhandari for Vikrant Rona

Darling Krishna for Love Mocktail 2

Kiranraj K for 777 Charlie

Prashant Neel for KGF Chapter 2

Rishab Shetty for Kantara

Best Director (Telugu)

Chandoo Mondeti for Kartikeya 2

Hanu Raghavapudi for Sita Ramam

SS Rajamouli for RRR

Sashi Kiran Tikka for Major

Vimal Krishna for DJ Tillu

Best Actress (Malayalam)

Darshana Rajendran for Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey

Kalyani Priyadarshan for Bro Daddy

Keerthy Suresh for Vaashi

Navya Nair for Oruthee

Revathy for Bhoothakalam

Anaswara Rajan for Super Sharanya

Best Actress (Tamil)

Aishwarya Lekshmi for Gatta Kushti

Dushara Vijayan for Natcharitham Nagargiradhu

Keerthy Suresh for Saani Kaayidham

Nithya Menen for Thiruchitrambalam

Sia Pallavi for Gargi

Trisha for Ponniyin Selvan- I

Best Actress (Kannada)

Ashika Ranganath for Kayimo

Chaithra Achar for Gilky

Rachita Ram for Monsoon Raaga

Saptami Gowda for Kantara

Sharmeila Mandra for Gaalipata 2

Srinidhi Shetty for KGF Chapter 2

Best Actress (Telugu)

Meenakshi Chaudhary for Hit The Second Case

Mrunal Thakur for Sita Ramam

Neha Shetty for DJ Tillu

Nithya Menen for Bheemla Nayak

Samantha Ruth Prabhu for Yashoda

Sreeleela for Dhamaka

Best Actor (Malayalam)

Basil Joseph for Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey

Kunchacko Boban for Nna Than Cade Kodu

Mammoothy for Bheeshma Parvan and Rorschach

Nivin Pauly for Padavettu

Prithviraj Sukumaran for Jana Gana Mana

Best Actor (Tamil)

Dhanush for Thiruchitrambalam

Kamal Haasan for Vikram

Madhavan for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Silmabarasan for Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu

Vikram for Ponniyin Selvan I and Mahaan

Best Actor (Kannada)

Puneeth Rajkumar for James

Rakshit Shetty for 777 Charlie

Rishab Shetty for Kantara

Shivarajkumar for Vedha

Sudeep for Vikrant Rona

Yash for KGF Chapter 2

Best Actor (Telugu)

Adivi Sesh for Major

Dulquer Salmaan for Sita Ramam

Jr NTR for RRR

Nikhil Siddhartha for Karthikeya 2

Ram Charan for RRR

Sidhu Jonnalagadda for DJ Tillu