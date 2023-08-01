SIIMA 2023 Nominees: RRR, Sita Ramam, KGF 2 Make It To The List

Every year, the entertainment industry and fans look forward to the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA). Finally, details about this year’s edition of the event are out. From nominees to the venue, here is everything we know about the SIIIMA 2023.

3 things you need to know

SIIMA 2023 is the 11th edition of the event.

Last year, Allu Arjun and Pooja Hedge were among the top winners.

It was launched in 2012 by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Brinda Prasad Adusimilli.

Here’s a full list of the nominees of SIIMA 2023



SIIMA Awards 2023 Telugu nominations



The five Telugu language films that have been nominated in the Best Film category are Dj Tillu, Karthikeya 2, Major, RRR, and Sita Ramam. With RRR having so many international accolades in its kitty, it won’t be wrong to conclude that the movie will dominate this category.



SIIMA Awards 2023 Tamil nominations



This category too has an interesting lineup of nominations with films like Love Today, Ponniyin Selvan 1, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Tiruchitrambalam, and Vikram. These movies have not only garnered critical reviews but also have done good at the box office after they released.

(Ponniyin Selvan | Image: Twitter)



SIIMA Awards 2023 Kannada nominations



Just like the other two categories, this category has tough competition within itself too. That is because films like Charlie 777, Kantara, KGF Chapter 2, Love Mocktail 2, and Vikrant Rona are a part of it.



SIIMA Awards 2023 Malayalam nominations



Last, but not the least, Malayalam films like Bheeshma Parvam, Hridyam, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey, Nna Thaan Case Kodu, Jana Gana Mana, and Thallumaala are the Best Film nominees.

(Nna Thaan Case Kodu | Image: Twitter)



The most nominated films and venue details



The event will happen in Dubai this year on September 15 and 16. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a list of the films that have gotten the most nominations. Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s RRR has 11 nominations in total, while Sita Ramam, featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, has 10 nominations, followed by Ponniyin Selvan 1 which stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vikram.