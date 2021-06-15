Siju Wilson And Wife Announce Their 1-month Old Baby's Name With Adorable Pic

Siju Wilson of Premam fame welcomed his baby girl with wife Shruthi Vijayan on May 17 and received a ton of love from his Malayalam industry peers. Now, almost a month later, the actor has finally revealed his baby's face and name to the world. In a fresh post on Siju Wilson's Instagram, he posed with his daughter and his wife and announced her name: Meher!

The Premam actor and his two ladies were all dressed in traditional cotton garments as they posed. Siju Wilson's wife held baby Meher in her arms and looked down at her as she smiled in the photo. He wrote, "Meet the new love of Our life, Our Darling,

" MEHER SIJU WILSON " Meher says Hi 👋 to Everyone."

Celebrities react to the announcement

In the picture, Siju Wilson's baby is dressed in a traditional blouse and skirt. She is also wearing a small and matching hairband. The post was filled with Malayalam cinema folks who gushed over the baby and especially the name. Actor Sreeram Ramachandran, George Kora, Anu Kora were among a few others who showered the post with heart emojis.

Earlier last month when the announcement of Siju Wilson's baby's birth was made, even Malayalam actor Dulquer Salman commented on the post. He wrote, "Congratulations to the two of you!! baby girls are the best !!! yayyy !!" Not just celebrities, but Siju Wilson's Instagram post has been flooded with heart emojis from his fans as well.

Two weeks after the birth of baby Meher, the actor posted a picture with his wife and child and celebrated their anniversary together and called their child an "anniversary gift." Siju Wilson's wife and he have since then shared a couple of photos together with their baby, but had covered her face or shown the back of her head till now.

On the work front, Siju Wilson's latest film, Ekaa released on the OTT platform, MX Player, The film stars actor Elan Maria opposite him. He will also be starring in the period film, Pathonpathaam Noottandu soon and shared the poster of the film as well. He also starred in the film Innu Muthal earlier this year which is available on ZEE5.

IMAGE: SIJU WILSON'S INSTAGRAM

