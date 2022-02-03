Silambarasan Bday: Makers Of 'Pathu Thala' Treat Fans With Unseen Glimpse From Film

South star Silambarasan TR, who is fondly known as Simbu, turned a year older today. The actor rang into his 39th birthday and is receiving heartwarming wishes from all over the industry and his fans. While fans are showering love on the actor, the makers of his upcoming film Pathu Thala wished him a happy birthday with a glimpse of his role in a special clip.

The makers of Pathu Thala recently unveiled the first look of Silambarasan from the upcoming movie. In the short clip, an introduction to his character is given. The actor will play the role of an underworld don AGR in the film. The teaser showed how everyone is afraid of AGR and does not dare to mess with him. Only half of his face is shown in the short clip as he steps out from a helicopter. The teaser hinted at the action and drama the audience will witness in the film as well as a power-packed performance by the actor. Sharing the clip, the makers wrote, "Welcome to the King of Underworld #AGR’s Fort."

More about Pathu Thala

Silambarasan was last seen in the political sci-fi thriller Maanaadu. The actor garnered a lot of praise for the movie as well as for his commendable performance and dedication. The actor is now gearing up for the release of Pathu Thala. The movie is helmed by Obeli N Krishna and is the official remake of the Kannada actioner Mufti. Apart from the lead star, the film also has Gautham Karthik, Priya Bhavani and Gautham Menon playing pivotal roles. The movie is being bankrolled by K E Gnanavel Raja under his production banner Studio Green. The film's shoot will begin in the month of March. It will mark the actor's second release of 2022 after Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu.

Pathu Thala's poster

Last year, Silambarasan first unveiled the poster of the upcoming film Pathu Thala. The film's poster saw him sitting in a chair donning black shirt and bottoms. While his face was not visible, his heavy beard hinted at his fierce look. He could be seen sitting on a red coloured map. The second poster saw some of his enemies standing before him.

Image: Instagram/@silambarasantrofficial