Silambarasan Flexes His Muscles In Latest Pic; Fans Cannot Stop Showering Admiration

On June 13, 2021, Silambarasan took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a candid picture featuring himself. In the picture, he can be seen flaunting his toned-down physique in a sleeveless t-shirt. Flexing his muscles, the actor posed candidly with a cellphone in his hand. Sharing the picture, the South actor simply dropped a blue coloured heart in the caption.

Fans go gaga as Silambarasan flexes his muscles

In the picture, STR can be seen sporting a blue sleeveless t-shirt. He can be seen looking into his cellphone while the picture is being clicked. As for the caption, he dropped blue heart and further added '#atman'. Many of his fans and followers could not stop gushing as the actor flexed his muscles in the new picture.

Several fans dropped red hearts while a few others complimented his recent toned-down physique. A fan commented, "Thalaivan Forever" with a red heart. Another one wrote, "You in blueeee" with several blue hearts and a pair of heart-eyed face emoticons. A netizen commented, "Vera level thalaiva (Next level Thalaiva)" with a red heart and a fire emoticon. Another one wrote, "Waiting for Single Track '#maanadu'".

STR, who predominantly appears in Tamil cinema, has appeared in numerous films. The list of popular Silambarasan's movies includes En Thangai Kalyani, Oru Vasantha Geetham, Silambattam, Idhu Namma Aalu, Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven, 90 ML, Eeswaran among others. STR's look in the recent picture resembles his character, Abdul Khalique in the upcoming political thriller drama, Maanaadu. Ever since the first glimpse of the film was unveiled, many of his fans and followers have been waiting for any update on the film's progress.

Maanaadu is helmed by Venkat Prabhu and is bankrolled by Suresh Kamatchi under V House Productions. The film features Kalyani Priyadarshan, SJ Surya, Premji Amaren, Karan, Karunakaran, Aravind Aakash, Manoj Bharathiraja, SA Chandrasekhar, and Bharathiraja in pivotal roles. The music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja while Richard M Nathan and Praveen KL handled the cinematography and editing part.

The first look of STR's upcoming film was unveiled on Instagram on February 3, 2021. The poster shows STR holding a gun and flashing an intense look while looking into the camera. Sharing the poster, he captioned it, "Link in bio...​ V House Productions present the official teaser of #maandu #மாநாடு". He further tagged the other cast and crew members of the film.

A sneak peek into Silambarasan's photos

IMAGE: STR'S INSTAGRAM

