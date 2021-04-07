Silambarasan Surprises Jai, Actor Thanks Little Superstar For Making B'day 'extra Special'

Popular Tamil actor Jai celebrated his 37th birthday on April 7. While many of his fans and followers on social media sent him special birthday wishes through videos, fan arts and long notes, Jai was surprised by a sweet gesture by one of his co-stars. Actor Silambarasan surprised Jai on his birthday, by dropping at his place, to celebrate his birthday. Silambarasan's movies with actor Jai include Vaalu, Idhu Namma Aalu and Goa.

Silambarasan's surprise on actor Jai's birthday

Actor Jai shared a bunch of pictures from his birthday celebrations with Silambarasan. Jai shared that, "It was totally unexpected and a pleasant surprise..It means a lot to me that you took the time to come by.. Thank you for making my Birthday Extra Special...@SilambarasanTR_ #Nanban"(sic). The two actors were dressed in sleek white shirts for the special occasion. Actor Silambarasan chose a pair of black pants to go with his shirt while Jai chose a beige coloured pair of pants.

Jai's fans on social media replied to his tweet and wished him. One Twitter user wrote, "Wow cute friends, happy birthday Jai bro"(sic), and one of his fans also wrote, "Keep rocking, stay blessed and happy"(sic). Many of Jai and Silambarasan's fans were happy to see them together after a long time. Jai is a popular actor who hails from a family of musicians. He made his debut in the film Bagavathi and is known for his films Chennai 600028, Engaeyum Eppotum, Raja Rani and Jarugandi.On the work front, he will be seen in films like Party, Kuttrame Kuttram – Susienthiran, Shiva Shivaa – Susienthiran and also in an Untitled project with Gopi Nainar.

Meanwhile, actor Silambarasan was seen in the film Eeswaran, which was averagely received at the box office. He will be seen in upcoming films Maha, Maanaadu, Pathu Thala and Nadhigalile Neeradum Suriyan. His film Maanaadu is an action thriller film directed by Venkat Prabhu. The film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan with Suryah in the lead roles, along with Silambarasan. The film also stars Bharathiraja, S. A. Chandrasekhar, Karunakaran and Premgi Amaren in supporting roles.

(Image Source: Jai/Twitter)