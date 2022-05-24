Silambarasan TR Shares Health Update About His Father T Rajendar: 'He's Conscious & Fine'

On early Wednesday, reports of Tamil actor and director T Rajendar being hospitalised in a Chennai hospital surfaced online. Now, his son and actor Silambarasan TR took to Twitter to share an official health update about his father. In the statement, Silambarasan TR confirmed that his father is hospitalised after suffering bleeding in his stomach. T Rajendar is advised to undergo another treatment for his health issue.

The next step of the medical treatment will be done abroad. Silambarasan TR confirmed that his father is 'conscious and fine' He asserted that the veteran star will meet his followers soon after completing his medical treatment

Silambarasan TR shares update about his father's health

In the note, Silambarasan TR said that his father suffered chest pain and was rushed to a medical facility. He wrote, "Dear fans, press, and media, My father had sudden chest pain and we admitted him to a private hospital. During the medical check-up, it was revealed that he had small bleeding in the stomach, and the doctors have advised him to undergo the next step of treatmen. So, considering his health we have been taking him abroad for the next step of medical treatment. He is conscious and fine. He will be meeting you all soon after the medical treatment. Thanks all for your prayers and love."

Take a look at the statement below:



For the unversed, the 67-year-old has to his credit several hit films of the 80s. He has been a part of popular Tamil films such as Thangaikkor Geetham, Uyirullavarai Usha, Oru Thayin Sabhatham, Sabash Babu and so on, while also lending his voice to several songs. Some of his recent projects include - Vizhithiru, Kavan, Idhu Namma Aalu, Arya Surya, and Veerasamy among others. T Rajender and Usha Rajendar share three children together - sons Silambarasan and Kuralarasan and daughter Ilakiya.

Media reports suggest that Silambarasan TR will move his father to Singapore for further treatment. It is also suggested that the actor will accompany his father abroad for medical treatment. However, an official confirmation about the same is yet awaited from Silambarasan TR.

Image: Instagram/@silambarasantrofficial/ @sidtweep/Twitter