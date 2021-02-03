Silambarasan's Birthday: Hansika Motwani Wishes Him And Reveals Poster Of 'Maha'

Actor Silambarasan turned a year older on Wednesday and several celebrities took to their social media handles to wish him. Actor Hansika Motwani also tweeted on his birthday and wished him. The couple who dated a few years ago will be seen again on the big screen. She shared the poster of their film Maha directed by U.R. Jameel.

Hansika Motwani wishes Silambarasan on his birthday and reveals a poster

According to Pinkvilla, Hansika Motwani and Silambarasan were dating each other a few years ago. The couple had even admitted about the same on social media. However, they broke up after some time and will be seen on the screen as a couple again. On the occasion of Silambarasan's birthday, Hansika wished him on her Twitter handle. She also shared the poster of the film Maha in which the two are starring together. Along with the wishes on Simbu's birthday, fans couldn't stop talking about the poster. In the poster, Simbu and Hansika are seen spending time near a beach. Take a look at Hansika's wish on Silambarasan's birthday and the poster of Maha.

About Maha

Maha is an upcoming Tamil thriller film starring Hansika and Srikanth in the lead role. Silambarasan will be seen playing a small yet crucial role in the film. The film is written and directed by U.R.Jameel and produced by Mathi Azhagan. The film will mark Hansika's 50th film as the lead actor. Actors Karunakaran and Thambi Ramaiah will be seen playing pivotal roles in the film. The shoot of the film had wrapped up in October 2020 and Hansika took to her Twitter handle to thank all the cast and crew of the completion of her 50th film. She also made a special mention of Silambarasan and thanked him.

Hansika Motwani and Simbu's movies

Hansika and Silambarasan first starred together in the film Vaalu which was a romantic action comedy film. The film stars Silambarasan as Shakthi and Hansika as Priya. They were later seen in Vettai Mannan and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada together in 2016. They have set an example for other stars that one can keep their personal life and professional life separate and work together with your past partner in films.

